Illuminating Engineering Society Seattle Section

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Illuminating Engineering Society Seattle Section

About this event

2026 IES Seattle Section’s Gloria Koch Leonidas Illumination Awards

115 Bell St

Seattle, WA 98121, USA

Full Table Sponsorship
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 and full logo at the table.

Half Table Sponsorship
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Table for 4 and shared logo advertisement at the table.

Individual Ticket Non-IES Member
$150
Individual Ticket IES Member
$100
Bar Sponsorship
$2,000

Bar Sponsorship is mentioned in the program and signage at the bar. Signature Drink Naming rights. Name to be approved by the IES. Purchase and naming to be completed by 4/30.

Dessert Table Sponsorship
$2,000

Dessert Sponsorship is mentioned in the program and signage at the Dessert Table. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.

Hours d'oeuvres Sponsorship
$2,000

Hours d'oeuvres Sponsorship is mentioned in the program and signage will be located throughout the gathering areas. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.

Program Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor program printing.  Company noted on cover of program and mentioned in presentation. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.

Program (Full Page Ad)
$500

Your company in a Full Page Ad. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.

Program (Half Page Ad)
$250

Your company in a Half Page Ad. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.

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