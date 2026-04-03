2026 IES Seattle Section’s Gloria Koch Leonidas Illumination Awards

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About this event
Table for 8 and full logo at the table.
Table for 4 and shared logo advertisement at the table.
Bar Sponsorship is mentioned in the program and signage at the bar. Signature Drink Naming rights. Name to be approved by the IES. Purchase and naming to be completed by 4/30.
Dessert Sponsorship is mentioned in the program and signage at the Dessert Table. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.
Hours d'oeuvres Sponsorship is mentioned in the program and signage will be located throughout the gathering areas. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.
Sponsor program printing. Company noted on cover of program and mentioned in presentation. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.
Your company in a Full Page Ad. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.
Your company in a Half Page Ad. Purchase to be completed by 5/6.
$
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