2026 IFHE-US Cultural Event

About this event
Sandwich includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Sandwich includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Sandwish includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Sandwich with Spring Mix and Tomatoes. CONTAINS PECANS. Served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Sandwich with spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, roasted peppers, avocado and mayo. Served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Sandwich includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Sandwich includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Sandwish includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Sandwich with Spring Mix and Tomatoes. CONTAINS PECANS. Served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Sandwich with spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, roasted peppers, avocado and mayo. Served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.
Add $25 to your Ticket to cover the full $50 cost of this event for students who are attending.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!