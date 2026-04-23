International Federation For Home Economics United States

Hosted by

International Federation For Home Economics United States

About this event

2026 IFHE-US Cultural Event

800 W Main St

Louisville, KY 40202, USA

Student: Home Run - Black Angus Roast Beef Baguette
$25

Sandwich includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

Student: Home Run - Black Forest Ham Baguette
$25

Sandwich includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

Student: Home Run - Turkey Baguette
$25

Sandwish includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

Student: Home Run - Harvest Chicken Salad on Croissant
$25

Sandwich with Spring Mix and Tomatoes. CONTAINS PECANS. Served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

Student: Home Run - Veggie on 9-Grain Bread
$25

Sandwich with spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, roasted peppers, avocado and mayo. Served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

Professional: Home Run - Black Angus Roast Beef Baguette
$50

Sandwich includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

Professional: Home Run - Black Forest Ham on Baguette
$50

Sandwich includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

Professional: Home Run - Turkey on Baguette
$50

Sandwish includes lettuce and tomato; served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

Professional: Home Run - Harvest Chicken Salad on Croissant
$50

Sandwich with Spring Mix and Tomatoes. CONTAINS PECANS. Served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

Professional: Home Run - Veggie on 9-Grain Bread
$50

Sandwich with spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, roasted peppers, avocado and mayo. Served with pickle, chips, cookie and water.

SUPPORT A STUDENT
$25

Add $25 to your Ticket to cover the full $50 cost of this event for students who are attending.

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