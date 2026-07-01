2026 Illumination Celebration Sponsor Packages

Platinum Sponsorship Package $5,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Platinum/Presenting Sponsor ~ $5,000: Verbal recognition by MC, logo featured on screen during event

Speaking opportunity at the event

10 event tickets

Dedicated posts (2) with logo and website link on social media channels

Logo and link on website, premium placement

Company name prominently mentioned in marketing and press materials Platinum/Presenting Sponsor ~ $5,000: Verbal recognition by MC, logo featured on screen during event

Speaking opportunity at the event

10 event tickets

Dedicated posts (2) with logo and website link on social media channels

Logo and link on website, premium placement

Company name prominently mentioned in marketing and press materials More details...