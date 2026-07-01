2026 Illumination Celebration Sponsor Packages

Platinum Sponsorship Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Platinum/Presenting Sponsor ~ $5,000:
- Verbal recognition by MC, logo featured on screen during event
- Speaking opportunity at the event
- 10 event tickets
- Dedicated posts (2) with logo and website link on social media channels
- Logo and link on website, premium placement
- Company name prominently mentioned in marketing and press materials
Platinum/Presenting Sponsor ~ $5,000:
- Verbal recognition by MC, logo featured on screen during event
- Speaking opportunity at the event
- 10 event tickets
- Dedicated posts (2) with logo and website link on social media channels
- Logo and link on website, premium placement
- Company name prominently mentioned in marketing and press materials