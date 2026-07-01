A circular logo with the words "EGUSD FIRST FOUNDATION" in gray text, featuring a colorful graphic of a person reaching upwards within the word "FIRST" against a white background.
EGUSD FIRST Foundation

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EGUSD FIRST Foundation

About this event

2026 Illumination Celebration Sponsor Packages

3020 Renwick Ave

Elk Grove, CA 95758, USA

Platinum Sponsorship Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Platinum/Presenting Sponsor ~ $5,000:

  • Verbal recognition by MC, logo featured on screen during event
  • Speaking opportunity at the event
  • 10 event tickets
  • Dedicated posts (2) with logo and website link on social media channels
  • Logo and link on website, premium placement
  • Company name prominently mentioned in marketing and press materials
Gold Sponsorship Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold ~ $2,500:

  • Verbal recognition by MC, logo featured on screen during event
  • 8 event tickets
  • Logo and website link on social media channels 
  • Logo and link on website
  • Company name mentioned on all marketing and press materials
Silver Sponsorship Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver ~ $1,000:

  • Verbal recognition by MC
  • 4 event tickets
  • Logo and website link on social media channels
  • Logo or name and link on website
Bronze Sponsorship Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bronze ~ $500:

  • Verbal recognition by MC
  • 2 event tickets
  • Logo or name and link on website
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