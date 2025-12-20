Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 2
Choose if you want this to be an automatic annual renewal or one-time purchase on the next page. Competing and non-competing membership for individuals or horse owners that are jointly owned by family members, partnerships, and/or farms and ranches. Any jointly owned horses are required to have a separate ILRHA membership to qualify for weekend and year-end ILRHA awards.
Renews yearly on: January 2
Choose if you want this to be an automatic annual renewal or one-time purchase on the next page.
Renews yearly on: January 2
For youth that are age 18 & under. Choose if you want this to be an automatic annual renewal or one-time purchase on the next page.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!