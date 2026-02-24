2026 Imagination Celebration Art Auction

Don’t miss the opportunity to own this one-of-a-kind artwork created by Mrs. Boe’s class! Inspired by the iconic architectural paintings of Edward Hopper, students explored the shapes and details of historic homes to create their own collaborative masterpiece filled with creativity and character. The artwork measures 13 × 17 and is beautifully presented in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A vibrant keepsake celebrating creativity and community at Hilltop!