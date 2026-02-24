2026 Imagination Celebration Art Auction

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Take home this one-of-a-kind art piece created by Mrs. Borg’s Kindergarten class! Inspired by the work of Jasper Johns, students explored bold color and expressive lettering to create their own vibrant alphabet artwork. Each section was uniquely designed by a student, coming together to form a collaborative masterpiece full of imagination and creativity. The artwork measures 13 x 17 and is beautifully displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A meaningful keepsake that celebrates the creativity of Hilltop’s youngest artists!
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Celebrate the creativity of Mrs. Carlson’s Kindergarten class with this one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork inspired by the iconic alphabet paintings of Jasper Johns. Each colorful letter square was designed by a student, resulting in a joyful and expressive piece that captures the imagination and energy of kindergarten artists. This unique artwork measures 13 x 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, while Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A beautiful keepsake from a very special year at Hilltop!
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Don’t miss the chance to take home this one-of-a-kind artwork created by Mrs. Singsank’s Kindergarten class! Inspired by the work of Jasper Johns, students created bold, colorful interpretations of the alphabet. Each letter was individually designed, creating a lively and expressive collaborative piece full of personality. The artwork measures 13 x 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A special keepsake celebrating creativity and early learning.
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Take home a one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork from Mrs. Obermeyer’s Kindergarten class! Inspired by the expressive alphabet artwork of Jasper Johns, students used bold colors and playful creativity to design their own unique letters. Together, their work forms a vibrant alphabet masterpiece that celebrates the joy of learning. This artwork measures 13 x 17 and is beautifully presented in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A truly special Hilltop keepsake!
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Take home this one-of-a-kind art piece created by Mrs. Ham’s class! Inspired by the vibrant style of Romero Britto, students used bold colors, patterns, and playful designs to create a joyful collaborative heart artwork full of energy and creativity. The artwork measures 13 × 17 and is beautifully displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A colorful keepsake celebrating the imagination and creativity of Hilltop students!
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Celebrate the creativity of Mrs. Skanse’s class with this one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork inspired by the bold and expressive style of Romero Britto. Students explored bright colors and fun patterns to create their own vibrant heart design, resulting in a joyful piece filled with personality and imagination. This unique artwork measures 13 × 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, while Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A wonderful Hilltop keepsake from a special school year!
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Don’t miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind artwork created by Mrs. Abernathy’s class! Inspired by the joyful pop-art style of Romero Britto, students used bold lines, bright colors, and playful patterns to create a collaborative heart artwork bursting with creativity. The artwork measures 13 × 17 and is beautifully presented in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A vibrant keepsake celebrating creativity and community at Hilltop!
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Take home this one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork from Mrs. Wanless’s class! Inspired by the bright and joyful artwork of Romero Britto, students created bold patterns and colorful sections that come together to form a vibrant heart full of creativity and happiness. This artwork measures 13 × 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A meaningful keepsake celebrating the creativity of Hilltop students!
Starting bid
Take home this one-of-a-kind art piece created by Mrs. Drill’s class! Inspired by the bold pop art style of Andy Warhol, students explored bright colors and repetition to create their own vibrant flower artwork. Each section was uniquely designed by a student, coming together to form a lively collaborative piece full of creativity and color. The artwork measures 13 × 17 and is beautifully displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A colorful keepsake celebrating the creativity of Hilltop students!
Starting bid
Celebrate the creativity of Mrs. Vogtlin’s class with this one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork inspired by the iconic pop art of Andy Warhol. Students used bold colors and simple shapes to create bright flower designs that reflect Warhol’s playful approach to everyday objects in art. This unique artwork measures 13 × 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, while Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A cheerful Hilltop keepsake from a memorable school year!
Starting bid
Don’t miss the chance to own this one-of-a-kind artwork created by Mrs. Diamond’s class! Inspired by the colorful pop art style of Andy Warhol, students created bold flower designs using vibrant colors and playful composition. Together, their work forms a bright and expressive collaborative masterpiece. The artwork measures 13 × 17 and is beautifully presented in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A vibrant keepsake celebrating creativity and imagination at Hilltop!
Starting bid
Take home this one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork from Mrs. Campbell’s class! Inspired by the bright and playful pop art of Andy Warhol, students created colorful flower designs that come together to form a joyful and expressive class masterpiece. This artwork measures 13 × 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A meaningful keepsake celebrating the creativity of Hilltop students!
Starting bid
Take home this one-of-a-kind art piece created by Mrs. Ramthun’s class! Inspired by the geometric style of Frank Stella, students explored bold shapes, repeating patterns, and colorful arcs to create a vibrant collaborative artwork. Each section was uniquely designed by a student, coming together to form a striking piece full of creativity and movement. The artwork measures 13 × 17 and is beautifully displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A meaningful keepsake celebrating the creativity of Hilltop students!
Starting bid
Celebrate the creativity of Mrs. Lawrence’s class with this one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork inspired by the geometric patterns and bold compositions of Frank Stella. Students experimented with colorful arcs and repeating shapes, creating a vibrant piece that reflects both structure and imagination. This artwork measures 13 × 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, while Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A beautiful Hilltop keepsake from a memorable school year!
Starting bid
Don’t miss the opportunity to own this one-of-a-kind artwork created by Mrs. Anderly’s class! Inspired by the bold geometric artwork of Frank Stella, students used colorful arcs and repeating patterns to create a collaborative design full of rhythm and creativity. The artwork measures 13 × 17 and is beautifully presented in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A vibrant keepsake celebrating creativity and community at Hilltop!
Starting bid
Take home this one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork from Mrs. Ruud’s class! Inspired by the geometric patterns and bold designs of Frank Stella, students created colorful arcs that come together to form a dynamic and eye-catching class masterpiece. This artwork measures 13 × 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A special keepsake celebrating the creativity of Hilltop students!
Starting bid
Take home this one-of-a-kind art piece created by Mr. Klein’s class! Inspired by the work of Edward Hopper, students explored architecture, perspective, and light to create their own interpretations of classic Victorian-style homes. Each section was uniquely designed by a student, coming together to form a thoughtful collaborative artwork full of creativity and detail. The artwork measures 13 × 17 and is beautifully displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A meaningful keepsake celebrating the creativity of Hilltop students!
Starting bid
Celebrate the creativity of Mrs. Kanive’s class with this one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork inspired by the architectural paintings of Edward Hopper. Students studied classic Victorian homes and created their own interpretations, resulting in a beautiful piece that highlights detail, perspective, and imagination. This artwork measures 13 × 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, while Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A wonderful Hilltop keepsake from a special school year!
Starting bid
Don’t miss the opportunity to own this one-of-a-kind artwork created by Mrs. Boe’s class! Inspired by the iconic architectural paintings of Edward Hopper, students explored the shapes and details of historic homes to create their own collaborative masterpiece filled with creativity and character. The artwork measures 13 × 17 and is beautifully presented in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple came from their personal stockpile of locally sourced wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A vibrant keepsake celebrating creativity and community at Hilltop!
Starting bid
Take home this one-of-a-kind collaborative artwork from Mrs. Hofstad’s class! Inspired by the architectural scenes painted by Edward Hopper, students created their own interpretations of classic homes, combining perspective and detail to form a striking class masterpiece. This artwork measures 13 × 17 and is displayed in a handcrafted maple frame made and donated by the Oltrogge family. The maple was sourced from their personal stockpile of local wood that Mr. Oltrogge milled himself, and Mayer Lumber generously donated the glass and backer boards. A special keepsake celebrating the creativity of Hilltop students!
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