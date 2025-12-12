Crew Classic Inc

Hosted by

Crew Classic Inc

About this event

2026 IMPACT Luncheon

4125 Mockingbird Ln

Dallas, TX 75205, USA

General Admission
$250

Champagne reception and general seating for one.

Associate Ticket
$500

Champagne reception and reserved seating for one, includes a $250 donation to CREW in the Community

Bachelors Ticket
$1,000

Champagne reception and reserved seating for two, includes a $500 donation to CREW in the Community

OAA, Past President Table Tkt
$350

Champagne reception and reserved seating for one Past President and/or OAA recipient at their table.

Half Table Host
$1,750

Champagne reception and seating for 5 guests at a reserved table.

Table Host
$3,500

Champagne reception and seating for 10 guests at a reserved table.

Add a donation for Crew Classic Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!