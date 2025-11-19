Advanced Recovery Solutions

Hosted by

Advanced Recovery Solutions

About this event

2026 IMPACT Sponsorships

100 N Hayford Rd

Airway Heights, WA 99001, USA

PLATINUM Signature Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Announced as the leading sponsor of the event
  • Included on all marketing materials
  • 10-minute speaking presentation during the event
  • Featured sponsor poster at event entrance
  • Logo projection at event
  • Full page feature in event program
  • Logo featured on website/social media
  • Two hotel rooms; two nights
  • Logo attached to resource guide
  • Four tickets to dinner & award ceremony
Premier Gold
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Featured sponsor poster at event entrance
  • 5-minute speaking presentation during the event
  • Logo projection at event
  • Half-page feature in event program
  • Logo featured on website/social media
  • Two tickets to dinner & award ceremony
Gold
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Featured sponsor poster at event entrance
  • Logo projection at event
  • Half-page feature in event program
  • Logo featured on website/social media
  • Two tickets to dinner & award ceremony
Premier Silver
$2,000
  • Sponsor poster at event entrance
  • Quarter-page feature in event program
  • Logo featured on website/social media
  • One ticket to dinner & award ceremony
Silver
$1,500
  • Sponsor poster at event entrance
  • Logo featured in event program
  • Logo featured on website/social media
  • One ticket to dinner & award ceremony
Premier Bronze
$1,000
  • Sponsor poster at event entrance
  • Logo featured in event program and on website
  • One ticket to dinner & award ceremony
Bronze
$500
  • Sponsor poster at event entrance
  • Logo featured in event program
  • One ticket to dinner & award ceremony
Dinner Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Up to eight tickets (full table)
  • Logo displayed at dinner and award ceremony
  • Recognition during dinner
  • Sponsor poster at event entrance
  • Logo featured in event program
Add a donation for Advanced Recovery Solutions

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!