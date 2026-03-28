2026 In-City ugK Retreat

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About this event
Access to this virtual & confidential conversation on the state of our mind as Black Men.
Access to this virtual & confidential conversation on the state of our mind as Black Men.
Two hours of bowling with good brothas! Bring money for food.
Free food (Long's donuts, OJ, spring water & fresh fruit), free prayer and fulfilling fellowship!
Free group workout led by Ryan Coleman of OMNI Fitness. Bring a yoga mat (if you have one) and a bottle of water.
Conversation with like-minded Black men who want to learn and discuss "civic engagement". Followed by a panel discussion featuring Brother Jamaal, 4200Kory, Sterling Davis & Anthony Murdock II, J.D. Voter registration applications will be available on-site, along with other resources.
Eastern Star Church, 5750 E 30th St
Let's Hoop! All ticket proceeds from this run go towards funding therapy sessions for Black Men! Location disclosed upon registration.
$
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