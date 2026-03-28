Side Hustle Economy Co

Hosted by

Side Hustle Economy Co

About this event

2026 In-City ugK Retreat

Indianapolis

IN, USA

Virtual Focus Group on April 16 from 6-7pm
Free

Access to this virtual & confidential conversation on the state of our mind as Black Men.

Virtual Focus Group on April 16 from 7-8pm
Free

Access to this virtual & confidential conversation on the state of our mind as Black Men.

Bowling Night on April 17 from 7-9pm
$20

Two hours of bowling with good brothas! Bring money for food.

Donuts & OJ on April 18 from 10am to Noon
Free

Free food (Long's donuts, OJ, spring water & fresh fruit), free prayer and fulfilling fellowship!

Fit for a King on April 18 from 12-2pm
Pay what you can

Free group workout led by Ryan Coleman of OMNI Fitness. Bring a yoga mat (if you have one) and a bottle of water.

4/18, 9am: Conversation on Civic Engagement w/ Mirror Indy
Free

Conversation with like-minded Black men who want to learn and discuss "civic engagement". Followed by a panel discussion featuring Brother Jamaal, 4200Kory, Sterling Davis & Anthony Murdock II, J.D. Voter registration applications will be available on-site, along with other resources.

Sunday Service on April 19 from 12-2pm
Free

Eastern Star Church, 5750 E 30th St

Hoop Session on April 19 from 3-5pm
Pay what you can

Let's Hoop! All ticket proceeds from this run go towards funding therapy sessions for Black Men! Location disclosed upon registration.

Add a donation for Side Hustle Economy Co

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!