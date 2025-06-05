2026 In Living Color Soiree

Platinum Level sponsorship ($5,000) includes the following: - Exclusive Seating: Up to 3 tables (24 guests) for you and your party - Company logo featured on website and social media platforms - Gourmet Dessert Platter: Crafted by Dessert Destination - Champagne Service: 3 bottles included - Promotional materials placed on all tables - Verbal recognition - Exhibit table to promote products/services Catering options available for additional costs. Please consult your tax advisor for appropriate tax benefits.