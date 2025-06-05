2026 In Living Color Soiree

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is for the purchase of a complete table, which seats 8 persons.
This ticket is for the purchase of a complete premium table, which seats 8 persons. This table allows you extra space to have a table for food and drinks for your guests.
This is a single ticket. Ticket does not guarantee a seat at a table.
Platinum Level sponsorship ($5,000) includes the following: - Exclusive Seating: Up to 3 tables (24 guests) for you and your party - Company logo featured on website and social media platforms - Gourmet Dessert Platter: Crafted by Dessert Destination - Champagne Service: 3 bottles included - Promotional materials placed on all tables - Verbal recognition - Exhibit table to promote products/services Catering options available for additional costs. Please consult your tax advisor for appropriate tax benefits.
Gold Level sponsorship ($3,000) includes the following: - Exclusive Seating: Up to 2 tables (16 guests) for you and your party - Company logo featured on website and social media platforms - Gourmet Dessert Platter: Crafted by Dessert Destination - Champagne Service: 2 bottles included - Promotional materials placed on all tables - Verbal recognition - Exhibit table to promote products/services Catering options available for additional costs. Please consult your tax advisor for appropriate tax benefits.
Silver Level sponsorship ($1,500) includes the following: - Exclusive Seating: 1 table (8 guests) for you and your party - Company logo featured on website and social media platforms - Champagne Service: 1 bottle included - Promotional materials placed on all tables - Verbal recognition Catering options available for additional costs. Please consult your tax advisor for appropriate tax benefits.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!