Deltas Of Charlotte Inc

Hosted by

Deltas Of Charlotte Inc

About this event

2026 In Living Color Soiree

604 Doug Mayes Pl

Charlotte, NC 28262

Regular Table Purchase
$520

This ticket is for the purchase of a complete table, which seats 8 persons.

Premium Table Purchase
$600

This ticket is for the purchase of a complete premium table, which seats 8 persons. This table allows you extra space to have a table for food and drinks for your guests.

General Admission (Single Ticket Only)
$70

This is a single ticket. Ticket does not guarantee a seat at a table.

Platinum Level Sponsorship: $5,000
$5,000

Platinum Level sponsorship ($5,000) includes the following: - Exclusive Seating: Up to 3 tables (24 guests) for you and your party - Company logo featured on website and social media platforms - Gourmet Dessert Platter: Crafted by Dessert Destination - Champagne Service: 3 bottles included - Promotional materials placed on all tables - Verbal recognition - Exhibit table to promote products/services Catering options available for additional costs. Please consult your tax advisor for appropriate tax benefits.

Gold Level Sponsorship: $3,000
$3,000

Gold Level sponsorship ($3,000) includes the following: - Exclusive Seating: Up to 2 tables (16 guests) for you and your party - Company logo featured on website and social media platforms - Gourmet Dessert Platter: Crafted by Dessert Destination - Champagne Service: 2 bottles included - Promotional materials placed on all tables - Verbal recognition - Exhibit table to promote products/services Catering options available for additional costs. Please consult your tax advisor for appropriate tax benefits.

Silver Level Sponsorship: $1,500
$1,500

Silver Level sponsorship ($1,500) includes the following: - Exclusive Seating: 1 table (8 guests) for you and your party - Company logo featured on website and social media platforms - Champagne Service: 1 bottle included - Promotional materials placed on all tables - Verbal recognition Catering options available for additional costs. Please consult your tax advisor for appropriate tax benefits.

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