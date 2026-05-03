2026 In-Person Gala

Every young bookworm deserves a reading nook they never want to leave — and this cozy, curated collection makes that dream a reality. Six hand-selected titles for readers ages 8–12 are nestled inside this beautiful book lover's basket, including Olivetti, Blood in the Water, The Misfits, Drama, Sib Squad, and Busted — a mix of mystery, adventure, humor, and heart that has something for every kind of reader. And in a special nod to the performing arts, Drama by Raina Telgemeier brings the excitement of backstage life and school theatre right to the page.



The reading fun doesn't stop at the last chapter. This basket is packed with everything a middle reader needs to settle in for the long haul: a "Might Be Books, Might Be Snacks" tote bag, a Do Not Disturb I'm Reading sloth blanket, a cozy pair of funny reading socks, an owl book light for late-night reading adventures, a teen book review journal to track every title, a pencil case stocked with highlighters, pens and pencils, and sticky index tabs for the most enthusiastic annotators.



A perfect gift for the reader in your life who always has their nose in a book — and is always ready for the next great story.



Provided by a Friend of the Academy



FMV 250



Pick up at the studio