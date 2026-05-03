2026 In-Person Gala

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What is sweeter than freshly made treats? Treats that are theatre themed of course! These treats are almost too pretty to eat… but don't let that stop you.
Provided by Candela's Treat
FMV 100
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Enjoy one month of unlimited Pilates classes at Club Pilates Redmond. This membership offers full access to our Reformer-based group classes and allows the recipient to experience the strength, mobility, and community that our studio is known for.
Provided by Club Pilates (608 228th Ave NE ste 608, Sammamish, WA; http://clubpilates.com/sammamish/)
FMV 340
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Never have a card when you need one? With these hand made cards you'll be able to make someone smile with old fashioned snail mail. Let's face it, who doesn't like to receive a card in the mail??
Provided by Jnote Design
FMV 50
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Every young bookworm deserves a reading nook they never want to leave — and this cozy, curated collection makes that dream a reality. Six hand-selected titles for readers ages 8–12 are nestled inside this beautiful book lover's basket, including Olivetti, Blood in the Water, The Misfits, Drama, Sib Squad, and Busted — a mix of mystery, adventure, humor, and heart that has something for every kind of reader. And in a special nod to the performing arts, Drama by Raina Telgemeier brings the excitement of backstage life and school theatre right to the page.
The reading fun doesn't stop at the last chapter. This basket is packed with everything a middle reader needs to settle in for the long haul: a "Might Be Books, Might Be Snacks" tote bag, a Do Not Disturb I'm Reading sloth blanket, a cozy pair of funny reading socks, an owl book light for late-night reading adventures, a teen book review journal to track every title, a pencil case stocked with highlighters, pens and pencils, and sticky index tabs for the most enthusiastic annotators.
A perfect gift for the reader in your life who always has their nose in a book — and is always ready for the next great story.
Provided by a Friend of the Academy
FMV 250
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Wine and Cheese... nothing more needs to be said.
FMV 90
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Date night? Girls night out? Either works great for this glass art experience.
Provided by MoltenWorks Glass Studio (12602 NE 178th St Suite A, Woodinville, WA; http://www.moltenworksglass.com/)
FMV 138
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
This limited edition hand made piece are sure to delight your theatre lover
Provided by My Embroidery Bubble
FMV 50
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
This limited edition hand made piece are sure to delight your theatre lover
Provided by My Embroidery Bubble
FMV 70
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
This limited edition hand made piece are sure to delight your theatre lover
Provided by My Embroidery Bubble
FMV 40
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
This limited edition hand made piece are sure to delight your theatre lover
Provided by My Embroidery Bubble
FMV 40
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
This limited edition hand made piece are sure to delight your theatre lover
Provided by My Embroidery Bubble
FMV 40
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
This limited edition hand made piece are sure to delight your theatre lover
Provided by My Embroidery Bubble
FMV 45
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Enjoy one month of unlimited Pilates classes at Club Pilates Redmond. This membership provides full access to our Reformer-based group classes and allows the recipient to experience the strength, mobility, and community that our studio is known for.
Provided by Club Pilates (608 228th Ave NE ste 608, Sammamish, WA; http://clubpilates.com/sammamish/)
FMV 340
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Three 60-minute private training sessions with a certified Club Pilates instructor. Private sessions provide individualized instruction using specialized Pilates equipment and are designed to improve strength, posture, mobility, and confidence in movement
Provided by Club Pilates (608 228th Ave NE ste 608, Sammamish, WA; http://clubpilates.com/sammamish/)
FMV 325
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
100% pure honey gift basket. All processed at River Run Farm, Carnation
Provided by River Run Farms (http://riverrun.farm)
FMV 80
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
100% pure honey gift basket. All processed at River Run Farm, Carnation
Provided by Friend of the Academy
FMV 60
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
For the teen reader who lives for the next great story, this thoughtfully curated collection delivers six of the most compelling young adult titles of 2025 — all wrapped up in a stunning book lover's basket. From the atmospheric horror of They Bloom at Night and Kill Creatures to the historical drama of Under a Fire-Red Sky, the inventive monster retelling of Make Me a Monster, the unforgettable The Corruption of Hollis Brown, and the beautifully unique epistolary mystery The Secret Astronomers, this collection spans genres and worlds while sharing one thing in common — they are all absolutely impossible to put down.
Because every great reading life deserves the perfect environment, this basket is loaded with bookish extras to set the mood: a "Drink Coffee, Read Books, Be Happy" tote bag, a book themed insulated cup, sticky index tabs for the dedicated annotator, a gorgeous set of planter bookends to display their growing library, a book lover's candle to set the atmosphere, a reading journal to capture every thought and reaction, a bookish keychain, and a complete pen set ready for underlining, dog-earing, and margin notes.
The ultimate gift for the teen in your life who would rather be reading.
Provided by a Friend of the Academy
FMV 250
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Who says laundry is boring! Liven it up (and reduce static!) with these hand felted dryer balls!
Provided by Emma's Crafts
FMV 20
Pick up at the studio
Starting bid
Fresh bread….can you smell it? Imagine having a fresh loaf of bread baked just for you for four weeks straight! Make it real by bidding high for this prize.
Provided by Bread Vs. Spread
FMV 50
Pick up claim instructions at studio or email [email protected]
Starting bid
Estate Acte Final Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 from Red Mountain AVA. 1.5L
Provided by Ambassador Wines of Washington - Ambassador Wines of Washington - Homepage
FMV 100
Pick up at the studio
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