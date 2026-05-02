2026 Inaugural Harriet Tubman Summit

Hosted by
About this event
Minty Takes on Ocean City!
Use the link below to sponsor a child’s day of fun and meet our fundraising goal of $3700.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/sponsor-a-childs-day-of-fun-jolly-roger
This June, join us for a fun-filled day at Jolly Roger Amusement Park in Ocean City.
Help us sponsor 100 children and their families for a day at the beach and Jolley Rogers at just $37 per person. Your donation will give them a day of joy, laughter, and memories.
Every child deserves a chance to play, explore, and just be a kid.
Join us for a quiet day of service, on Saturday, September 5th between 9am-1:30pm, as we care for the Beacon of Hope Harriet Tubman Statue. This is a personal effort to honor her legacy with intention and respect, taking time to clean and preserve a symbol that holds deep meaning for our community.
This event is $1 to attend, with an opportunity to give more in support of the Harriet Tubman Summit and its mission.
Join us on Saturday, September 12th. You are invited to participate in the Day of Resilience commemoration and ribbon cutting of the Harriet Tubman Pavilion at the Harriet’s Take My Hand mural. Wear your comfortable shoes. This event is $1 to attend, with an opportunity to give more in support of the Harriet Tubman Summit and its mission.
Join us Saturday, September 26 at 2:00-4pm at Chesapeake College at 418 Race St. for a lecture by Dr. Edda L. Fields-Black, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of COMBEE: Harriet Tubman, the Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom During the Civil War.
With each paid lecture ticket, you’ll receive a personalized, autographed copy of the book by Dr. Edda Fields-Black.
Join us on Saturday, September 26th from 6pm-10pm at 447 Race Street. The Beacon of Hope: Veterans Gala is more than a formal evening. As part of the inaugural Harriet Tubman Summit, this black-tie event is rooted in gratitude, resilience, and community. Inspired by the courage and service of both Harriet Tubman and our nation’s veterans, the evening will bring together veterans, families, and supporters for a night of reflection, reconnection, and honor. Harriet Tubman’s deep connection to the land as a nurturer, provider, and guide serves as inspiration for the evening. Her legacy reminds us how the land can sustain, heal, and bring people together.
Guests will experience an elegant autumn-inspired farm-to-table dinner featuring locally sourced ingredients from Eastern Shore farms, watermen, and producers. More than a meal, the evening is designed as a storytelling experience. Each course will share the history, culture, and significance behind the food served to the table. Through thoughtful hospitality and community fellowship, the gala will celebrate the traditions of the Chesapeake Bay while honoring service, sacrifice, and unity.
The evening will also feature a special keynote address from a distinguished guest, creating a powerful moment of inspiration and recognition. Guests are encouraged to dress their best and join us for a night that uplifts, connects, and honors those who have served.
Banquet Seating
The Power & Excellence Ticket Package grants the honored woman veteran admission to the 2:00 PM lecture by Dr. Edda Fields-Black, along with a personalized autographed book.
This package also includes entry to banquet seating at the Beacon of Hope: Veterans Gala at 6:00 PM at 447 Venue at 447 Race St.
Saturday, September 26th 6:00pm-10:00pm at 441 Race St. In standing room area, cocktail style.
+ Also includes all Moses Level benefits
+ Also includes all Freedom Road Level benefits
+ Also includes all Minty Level benefits
On Sunday, September 27, from 11:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m., we invite you to join us at Patriot Point, 750 Taylors Island Road in Madison, MD. As we wind down the Harriet Tubman Summit, come spend the day with us in connection, reflection, and legacy. This is a free event. However, any donation for this event will benefit Patriot Point and its mission.
The Patriot Point Retreat will bring together veterans, families, and community for a meaningful Veteran retreat and Community Cookout. Set on peaceful grounds not far from where Harriet Tubman spent part of her childhood, this gathering creates space to unwind, reconnect, and continue the spirit of the Summit.
We’re here to make sure you’re connected to the benefits you’ve earned through your service, while building relationships that extend beyond this moment.
Join us as we honor service, strengthen community, and carry the legacy forward together.
Use the link to view the Patriot Point property and mission.
Use the link below to order and pay for your brick.
https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/harrietsjourneyhome
Friday, October 2nd at 11:00 AM
Long Wharf, Cambridge.
This sail is reserved for students of Cambridge-South Dorchester High School, creating space for them to experience one of our greatest assets, the Choptank River.
These waters carry history. Stories like that of Kessiah Bowley, a Dorchester County woman who escaped to freedom with the help of her husband, remind us that the Choptank was more than a river. It was part of a path toward liberation. At the same time, Harriet Tubman, working from Baltimore and beyond, would go on to lead others to freedom, building a legacy that connects directly back to this region.
Through this experience, students will see the river not just as a place, but as a symbol of courage, strategy, and possibility.
This is more than a sail. It is a connection to who we are and who we can become.
On Saturday, October 3rd join us on a tour of Pride of Baltimore II while it’s docked at Long Wharf. We will set sail and officially close out the Harriet Tubman Summit at 6:00pm under the Choptanis sunset.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!