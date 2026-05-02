2026 Inaugural Harriet Tubman Summit

Join us on Saturday, September 26th from 6pm-10pm at 447 Race Street. The Beacon of Hope: Veterans Gala is more than a formal evening. As part of the inaugural Harriet Tubman Summit, this black-tie event is rooted in gratitude, resilience, and community. Inspired by the courage and service of both Harriet Tubman and our nation’s veterans, the evening will bring together veterans, families, and supporters for a night of reflection, reconnection, and honor. Harriet Tubman’s deep connection to the land as a nurturer, provider, and guide serves as inspiration for the evening. Her legacy reminds us how the land can sustain, heal, and bring people together.





Guests will experience an elegant autumn-inspired farm-to-table dinner featuring locally sourced ingredients from Eastern Shore farms, watermen, and producers. More than a meal, the evening is designed as a storytelling experience. Each course will share the history, culture, and significance behind the food served to the table. Through thoughtful hospitality and community fellowship, the gala will celebrate the traditions of the Chesapeake Bay while honoring service, sacrifice, and unity.





The evening will also feature a special keynote address from a distinguished guest, creating a powerful moment of inspiration and recognition. Guests are encouraged to dress their best and join us for a night that uplifts, connects, and honors those who have served.





Banquet Seating