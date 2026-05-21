Indiana Chapter Of The National Emergency Number Association Inc

Hosted by

Indiana Chapter Of The National Emergency Number Association Inc

About this event

2026 Indiana 911 Professionals Conference

13700 Conference Center Dr

Noblesville, IN 46060, USA

Purchasing By Invoice
Free

If you aren't using a credit card and instead need to pay via invoice for the conference. Use this option to add as many people as are attending and we will reach out to you and provide an invoice and W9.

Full Conference (3 Day + Pre-Conference Class)
$405

Early Bird Pricing In Effect

Permits attendance to all conference events (pre-conference class, all lunches, banquet dinner and entertainment, vendor hall, closing luncheon, breakout sessions).

3 Day Ticket
$325

Early Bird Pricing In Effect

Permits attendance to all conference functions without the pre-conference class (all lunches, banquet dinner and entertainment, vendor hall, closing luncheon, breakout sessions).

Single Day Pass
$90

Early Bird Pricing In Effect

Permits attendance to one day of conference events. This includes any provided lunches for that day but does not include the banquet dinner/entertainment.

Pre-Conference Class Only
$90

Early Bird Pricing In Effect

Permits attendance to the pre-conference course on 9/14/2026. Lunch is provided.

Vendor Show Only
$75

Early Bird Pricing In Effect

Permits attendance to the vendor hall during open vendor hall hours. Lunch is included.

Welcome Banquet Only
$95

Early Bird Pricing In Effect

Permits attendance to the Welcome Banquet on 9/15/2026. Includes provided dinner, events, and entertainment that evening.

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