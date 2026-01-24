Hosted by

2026 ESA Indiana State Convention

8910 Hatfield Dr

Indianapolis, IN 46241, USA

Full Registration until 5/15/2026
$165
Available until May 16

Full registration includes: Meetings, Friday Mixer, Saturday Lunch & Dinner, Entertainment, Sunday Breakfast, and all banquet service fees.

Friday Mixer until 5/15/2026
$10
Available until May 16

Welcome to the Wild West!

Don your favorite Western wear for an evening of exciting games and other activities.

Saturday Awards Luncheon until 5/15/2026
$50
Available until May 16

The Beach is Calling, I Must Go!

Dress for a day at the beach and enjoy a deli buffet as we celebrate our individual and collective successes!

Saturday Banquet until 5/15/2026
$70
Available until May 16

Walk the Red Carpet!

Dress in your evening best as we celebrate the installation of the 2026-2027 Elected Officers. First-class dining and entertainment await!


Guest Saturday Banquet until 5/15/2026
$70
Available until May 16

Walk the Red Carpet!

Dress in your evening best as we celebrate the installation of the 2026-2027 Elected Officers. First-class dining and entertainment await!


Sunday Breakfast until 5/15/2026
$45
Available until May 16

Back Home Again in Indiana!

We gather to remember lives well-lived, celebrate love, and new life. Enjoy a Hoosier hot breakfast followed by the Third General Assembly. Black and white attire suggested.


