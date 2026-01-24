2026 ESA Indiana State Convention

Hosted by
Full registration includes: Meetings, Friday Mixer, Saturday Lunch & Dinner, Entertainment, Sunday Breakfast, and all banquet service fees.
Welcome to the Wild West!
Don your favorite Western wear for an evening of exciting games and other activities.
The Beach is Calling, I Must Go!
Dress for a day at the beach and enjoy a deli buffet as we celebrate our individual and collective successes!
Walk the Red Carpet!
Dress in your evening best as we celebrate the installation of the 2026-2027 Elected Officers. First-class dining and entertainment await!
Back Home Again in Indiana!
We gather to remember lives well-lived, celebrate love, and new life. Enjoy a Hoosier hot breakfast followed by the Third General Assembly. Black and white attire suggested.
