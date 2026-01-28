Offered by

Epsilon Sigma Alpha International Gamma Pi chapter 2335

2026 Indiana State Convention Booklet Advertising

Full Page Advertisement
$30

Full page full-color advertisement. Design size 8.5" x 11" (portrait) in .jpeg or .pdf format only. (.jpeg preferred).
Instructions for submitting files will be included in the confirmation email.

Half Page Advertisement
$20

Half page full-color advertisement. Design size 8.5" x 5.5" (landscape) in .jpeg or .pdf format only. (.jpeg preferred).
Instructions for submitting files will be included in the confirmation email.

Quarter Page Advertisement
$10

Full page full-color advertisement. Design size 4.25" x 5.5" (portrait) in .jpeg or .pdf format only. (.jpeg preferred).
Instructions for submitting files will be included in the confirmation email.

