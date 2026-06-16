Upstream Prevention, Inc

Hosted by

Upstream Prevention, Inc

About this event

2026 Indiana Suicide Prevention & Awareness Summit

2544 Executive Dr

Indianapolis, IN 46241, USA

Early Bird Registration
$100
Available until Jul 16

Ticket includes full day summit attendance with CEUs, including a light continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack.

General Registration
$125

Ticket includes full day summit attendance with CEUs, including a light continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack.

Game Night - Connection Event
Free

Join other Summit Attendees for an evening of board games the night before between 7:30 - 9pm! This Connection Event is ON SITE and FREE! Add this ticket to help us plan. More details are on the Summit website.

DMHA Town Hall
Free

Join DMHA for an evening town hall on August 4th (6-7:30pm) to help provide insight and guidance on the State Suicide Prevention Plan, and wishes/desires for suicide prevention moving forward in the state. This is a free event, but registering will help us plan!

Add a donation for Upstream Prevention, Inc

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