2026 Indiana Suicide Prevention & Awareness Summit

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Indianapolis, IN 46241, USA
Ticket includes full day summit attendance with CEUs, including a light continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack.
Ticket includes full day summit attendance with CEUs, including a light continental breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack.
Join other Summit Attendees for an evening of board games the night before between 7:30 - 9pm! This Connection Event is ON SITE and FREE! Add this ticket to help us plan. More details are on the Summit website.
Join DMHA for an evening town hall on August 4th (6-7:30pm) to help provide insight and guidance on the State Suicide Prevention Plan, and wishes/desires for suicide prevention moving forward in the state. This is a free event, but registering will help us plan!
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