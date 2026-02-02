NCSHOF 62nd Induction Celebration

A single ticket at the 2026 Induction Celebration is one seat at a table with access to a reception and silent auction before the program.





2026 Induction Celebration Ticket Fair Market Value

The amount of your contribution that is deductible for federal income tax purposes is limited to the excess of money (and the fair market value of property other than money) contributed by the donor over the value of goods or services provided by the organization. The NC Sports Hall of Fame’s good faith estimate of the fair market value of the goods or services received for this event is $139.33. Therefore, the portion of your payment that may be deductible for federal income tax purposes is $60.67.