Green Dogs Unleashed

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Green Dogs Unleashed

About this event

2026 InFinnite Flight: A Max Distance Seminar with Finn Proctor

10271 Gordon Ave

Gordonsville, VA 22942, USA

AM Session
$75

One ticket per person. No dogs during the group session.


PM Session
$125

One ticket per person. No dogs during the group session.


Wait list for AM session
Free

Tickets will be available on a first-come basis. If a spot becomes available you will be contacted, and you will pay for your ticket at that time.

Wait List for PM Session
Free

Tickets will be available on a first-come basis. If a spot becomes available you will be contacted, and you will pay for your ticket at that time.

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