2026 InFinnite Flight: A Max Distance Seminar with Finn Proctor

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About this event
One ticket per person. No dogs during the group session.
One ticket per person. No dogs during the group session.
Tickets will be available on a first-come basis. If a spot becomes available you will be contacted, and you will pay for your ticket at that time.
Tickets will be available on a first-come basis. If a spot becomes available you will be contacted, and you will pay for your ticket at that time.
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