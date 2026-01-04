Inspire Cycling, Inc

Inspire Cycling, Inc

2026 Inspire Cycling Partnership

2026 BRONZE LEVEL PARTNERSHIP
Free

BRONZE LEVEL PARTNERSHIP (In-Kind Contributions, discounts, or perks for Inspire members - no jersey representation)

-Logo placement in promotional materials, newsletters, and on website (with link)

-1 social media post (Instagram/Facebook) in a calendar year highlighting your brand/business (you provide content)

2026 SILVER LEVEL PARTNERSHIP
$100

SILVER LEVEL PARTNERSHIP: $100

-2" logo on back pocket of Inspire Cycling jersey

-Ability to send 1 promotional email to collective members in a calendar year (you provide content)

-Logo placement in all promotional materials, newsletters, and website (with link)

-1 social media post (Facebook or Instagram) in a calendar year highlighting your brand/business (you provide content)

-One redeemable code for complimentary Inspire Cycling membership ($65 value)

2026 GOLD LEVEL PARTNERSHIP
$250

GOLD LEVEL PARTNERSHIP: $250

-4" logo on sleeve or back/front of Inspire Cycling jersey

-Ability to send 1 promotional email to collective members in a calendar year (you provide content)

-Logo placement in all promotional materials, newsletters, and website (with link)

-1 social media post (Facebook or Instagram) in a calendar year highlighting your brand/business (you provide content)

-One redeemable code for complimentary Inspire Cycling membership ($65 value)

2026 PLATINUM LEVEL PARTNERSHIP
$500

PLATINUM LEVEL PARTNERSHIP: $500

-6" logo on side panel of Inspire Cycling jersey

-Ability to send 1 promotional email to collective members in a calendar year (you provide content)

-Logo placement in all promotional materials, newsletters, and website (with link)

-1 social media post (Facebook or Instagram) in a calendar year highlighting your brand/business (you provide content)

-Two redeemable codes for complimentary Inspire Cycling membership ($130 value)

