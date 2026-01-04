2026 Inspire Cycling Partnership

Hosted by
BRONZE LEVEL PARTNERSHIP (In-Kind Contributions, discounts, or perks for Inspire members - no jersey representation)
-Logo placement in promotional materials, newsletters, and on website (with link)
-1 social media post (Instagram/Facebook) in a calendar year highlighting your brand/business (you provide content)
SILVER LEVEL PARTNERSHIP: $100
-2" logo on back pocket of Inspire Cycling jersey
-Ability to send 1 promotional email to collective members in a calendar year (you provide content)
-Logo placement in all promotional materials, newsletters, and website (with link)
-1 social media post (Facebook or Instagram) in a calendar year highlighting your brand/business (you provide content)
-One redeemable code for complimentary Inspire Cycling membership ($65 value)
GOLD LEVEL PARTNERSHIP: $250
-4" logo on sleeve or back/front of Inspire Cycling jersey
-Ability to send 1 promotional email to collective members in a calendar year (you provide content)
-Logo placement in all promotional materials, newsletters, and website (with link)
-1 social media post (Facebook or Instagram) in a calendar year highlighting your brand/business (you provide content)
-One redeemable code for complimentary Inspire Cycling membership ($65 value)
PLATINUM LEVEL PARTNERSHIP: $500
-6" logo on side panel of Inspire Cycling jersey
-Ability to send 1 promotional email to collective members in a calendar year (you provide content)
-Logo placement in all promotional materials, newsletters, and website (with link)
-1 social media post (Facebook or Instagram) in a calendar year highlighting your brand/business (you provide content)
-Two redeemable codes for complimentary Inspire Cycling membership ($130 value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!