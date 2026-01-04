2026 Inspire Cycling Partnership

GOLD LEVEL PARTNERSHIP: $250

-4" logo on sleeve or back/front of Inspire Cycling jersey

-Ability to send 1 promotional email to collective members in a calendar year (you provide content)

-Logo placement in all promotional materials, newsletters, and website (with link)

-1 social media post (Facebook or Instagram) in a calendar year highlighting your brand/business (you provide content)

-One redeemable code for complimentary Inspire Cycling membership ($65 value)