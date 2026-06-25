National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

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National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

About this event

2026 Installation and Awards Gala

899 Francisco St

Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA

✨ Legacy Presenting Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Be the premier supporter of A Night of Glamour & Legacy.

Includes:

  • One reserved VIP table (10 guests)
  • 20 drink tickets
  • Premier logo placement on all event signage
  • Recognition during the program
  • Featured recognition on social media and event marketing
  • Full-page recognition in the event program
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials for guests

🖤 Diamond Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Celebrate leadership while enjoying premier event recognition.

Includes:

  • 5 event tickets
  • 10 drink tickets
  • Prominent event signage
  • Social media recognition
  • Half-page recognition in the event program
🥂 Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support the mission while gaining valuable exposure.

Includes:

  • 4 event tickets
  • 8 drink tickets
  • Event signage
  • Social media recognition
  • Quarter-page recognition in the event program
🌹 Centerpiece Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Help create an elegant atmosphere for every guest.

Includes:

  • 2 Event tickets
  • 4 drink tickets
  • Recognition on every guest table
  • Special acknowledgment during the event
  • Social media recognition
  • Quarter - page recognition in the event program
🍰 Dessert Sponosr
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support one of the sweetest moments of the evening.

Includes:

  • 2 Event tickets
  • 4 drink tickets
  • Signage with the dessert
  • Recognition during the event
  • Social media recognition
  • Logo in the event program

NAWIC Members only
$75

MUST BE ACTIVE NAWIC MEMBER . Includes Happy hour, Dinner and 2 drink tickets

Non Member/ General Admission
$90

Includes Happy hour, Dinner and 2 drink tickets

Add a donation for National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

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