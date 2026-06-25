2026 Installation and Awards Gala

About this event
Be the premier supporter of A Night of Glamour & Legacy.
Includes:
Celebrate leadership while enjoying premier event recognition.
Includes:
Support the mission while gaining valuable exposure.
Includes:
Help create an elegant atmosphere for every guest.
Includes:
Support one of the sweetest moments of the evening.
Includes:
MUST BE ACTIVE NAWIC MEMBER . Includes Happy hour, Dinner and 2 drink tickets
Includes Happy hour, Dinner and 2 drink tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!