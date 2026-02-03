Hosted by

Muslim Students Association at Arizona State University

About this event

MSA at ASU presents ISBA Interfaith Women's Tea

301 E Orange St.

Tempe, AZ 85281, USA

Individual
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Please enter the names of your guests. If you don't have all the names yet just use your name with a number after it.

Contestant - Individual/Team (non-business)
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 - Entry into contest

 - 10 tickets to the event

 - 1 premium table (center of the room)


Please enter the names of your guests. If you don't have all the names yet just use your name with a number after it.

Contestant - Business
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 - Entry into contest.

- 10 tickets to the event.

 - 1 premium table (center of the room).

 - Ad placed in the event program


Please enter the names of your guests. If you don't have all the names yet just use your name with a number after it.

Vendor
$75

Your vendor ticket includes:

  • 72” x 36” table
  • 1 chair
  • 1 ticket to the tea

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