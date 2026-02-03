MSA at ASU presents ISBA Interfaith Women's Tea

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Please enter the names of your guests. If you don't have all the names yet just use your name with a number after it.
- Entry into contest
- 10 tickets to the event
- 1 premium table (center of the room)
Please enter the names of your guests. If you don't have all the names yet just use your name with a number after it.
- Entry into contest.
- 10 tickets to the event.
- 1 premium table (center of the room).
- Ad placed in the event program
Please enter the names of your guests. If you don't have all the names yet just use your name with a number after it.
Your vendor ticket includes:
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