International Women of Service Organization

Hosted by

International Women of Service Organization

2026 International & American Women of Service

Celebrate Sisterhood Gala Ticket
$75

Admits one guest to the Celebrate Sisterhood Gala.

Event Pass
$80

Includes entry to all parties and events for your affiliated contestant's age division (young or women's division)

Gala & Event Pass
$139

Includes Celebrate Sisterhood Gala ticket and admission to all events for your affiliated contestant's division (young or women's)

All Pageant Ticket
$99

Includes all competitions for young and women's divisions

Women's Division Pageant Ticket
$59

Includes optional competition and women's division finals

Young Division Pageant Ticket
$59

includes optional competitions and young division finals

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