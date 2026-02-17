2026 International & American Women of Service

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Admits one guest to the Celebrate Sisterhood Gala.
Includes entry to all parties and events for your affiliated contestant's age division (young or women's division)
Includes Celebrate Sisterhood Gala ticket and admission to all events for your affiliated contestant's division (young or women's)
Includes all competitions for young and women's divisions
Includes optional competition and women's division finals
includes optional competitions and young division finals
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