CNARN Corporation

Hosted by

CNARN Corporation

About this event

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2026 International Grand Eyeball - Buena Park, California

6979 Brenner Ave

Buena Park, CA 90621, USA

Registration Fee (Per Person) - Primary Attendee
$150

This ticket is for the primary attendees of the IGEB event. This includes an event T-SHIRT

Adult Attendee (14 years old and up with event TSHIRT)
$125

This ticket includes the T-SHIRT for the IGEB

Adult Attendee (14 years old and up)
$100

This ticket is for adult attendees of the IGEB. This DOES NOT INCLUDE AN EVENT TSHIRT. Select NONE in the T-SHIRT size question.

Kids (13 years old and under) Attendee
$75

This ticket is only for kids (13 years old and under). This DOES NOT INCLUDE AN EVENT TSHIRT. Select NONE in the T-SHIRT size question.

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