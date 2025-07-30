2026 International Grand Eyeball - Buena Park, California

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About this event
This ticket is for the primary attendees of the IGEB event. This includes an event T-SHIRT
This ticket includes the T-SHIRT for the IGEB
This ticket is for adult attendees of the IGEB. This DOES NOT INCLUDE AN EVENT TSHIRT. Select NONE in the T-SHIRT size question.
This ticket is only for kids (13 years old and under). This DOES NOT INCLUDE AN EVENT TSHIRT. Select NONE in the T-SHIRT size question.
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