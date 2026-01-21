Falls Soccer Club

Falls Soccer Club

About the memberships

2026 Intramural Sponsor

$500

Valid until February 25, 2027

Intramural sponsors receive:

- An Intramural team named after your business

- A field sign to be displayed all year long at Falls Community Park Soccer Fields

- QR code for your business displayed all year long at the Falls Community Park Events Board located at the Pavilion/Snack Stand

- A “Shout Out” at the beginning of each season on the Club’s Social Media

-Your logo added to the club website


