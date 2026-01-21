2026 Intramural Sponsor

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 25, 2027
Intramural sponsors receive:
- An Intramural team named after your business
- A field sign to be displayed all year long at Falls Community Park Soccer Fields
- QR code for your business displayed all year long at the Falls Community Park Events Board located at the Pavilion/Snack Stand
- A “Shout Out” at the beginning of each season on the Club’s Social Media
-Your logo added to the club website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!