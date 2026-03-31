2026 Iowa VFW & Auxiliary State Convention and "Around the World Banquet"

REQUIRED FOR ALL POSTS EVEN IF THEY DO NOT SEND ANY DELEGATES TO THE STATE CONVENTION. The Delegate fee is calculated by taking your Post's total membership as of March 31st ( This can be found by logging into the "Members Only" section at https://vfwia.org ) and dividing the total by 30 (I.e. if you have 280 members: 280/30 = 9.334); National requires that any fraction thereof the total be rounded up therefore the Post would be entitled to 10 Delegates $10 X 10 Delegates = $100 that the Post would owe. So all you need to do is select 1 item for each of the Delegates your post is entitled to. EACH POST MUST PAY THE DELEGATE FEE REGARDLESS OF HOW MANY ACTUAL DELEGATES THEY WILL HAVE IN ATTENDANCE AT THE CONVENTION, AS 1 DELEGATE CAN VOTE FULL POST DELEGATE STRENGTH.





VFW DEPARTMENT OF IOWA BYLAWS: Sec. 802. STATE CONVENTION DELEGATE REGISTRATION: "Each Post will pay, in advance, a State Convention delegate registration fee of ten dollars ($10) for each delegate to which the Post shall be entitled according to Post strength as of March 31st of each year."





VFW NATIONAL BYLAWS: Sec. 222 - DELEGATES...:

"(a) Delegate strength shall be one for every thirty members or fraction thereof in good standing. Delegates and alternates shall be elected in accordance with the Manual of Procedure.





(b) Delegates elected under this section shall not be considered instructed and may exercise full authority in the duty to be performed.





(c) Each Post will pay, in accordance with its Department Bylaws, a delegate registration fee for each and every delegate to which the Post shall be entitled."