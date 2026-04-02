2026 Iowa VFW State Convention Vendor Registration

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• Booth Space: Each booth space measures 8 feet by 5 feet (est.). • Fee: A standard fee of $150 for the duration of the Event will be charged. Payment must be received in full by June 1st, 2026. o The fee will be waived for non-profit organizations and government entities. • Power: Booth rental does not guarantee access to electrical power. Vendors requiring power must make independent arrangements with the Venue.
10 left!
• Booth Space: Each booth space measures 8 feet by 5 feet (est.). • Fee: A standard fee of $150 for the duration of the Event will be charged. Payment must be received in full by June 1st, 2026. o The fee will be waived for non-profit organizations and government entities. • Power: Booth rental does not guarantee access to electrical power. Vendors requiring power must make independent arrangements with the Venue.
10 left!
• Booth Space: Each booth space measures 8 feet by 5 feet (est.). • Power: Booth rental does not guarantee access to electrical power. Vendors requiring power must make independent arrangements with the Venue.
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