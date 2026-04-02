Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Department of Iowa

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Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Department of Iowa

About this event

2026 Iowa VFW State Convention Vendor Registration

6111 Fleur Dr

Des Moines, IA 50321, USA

VFW Vendor Booth
$150

10 left!

• Booth Space: Each booth space measures 8 feet by 5 feet (est.). • Fee: A standard fee of $150 for the duration of the Event will be charged. Payment must be received in full by June 1st, 2026. o The fee will be waived for non-profit organizations and government entities. • Power: Booth rental does not guarantee access to electrical power. Vendors requiring power must make independent arrangements with the Venue.

VFW Vendor Booth (Pay $150 fee by check or cash)
Free

10 left!

• Booth Space: Each booth space measures 8 feet by 5 feet (est.). • Fee: A standard fee of $150 for the duration of the Event will be charged. Payment must be received in full by June 1st, 2026. o The fee will be waived for non-profit organizations and government entities. • Power: Booth rental does not guarantee access to electrical power. Vendors requiring power must make independent arrangements with the Venue.

VFW Vendor Booth (Non-Profit or Government entity)
Free

10 left!

• Booth Space: Each booth space measures 8 feet by 5 feet (est.). • Power: Booth rental does not guarantee access to electrical power. Vendors requiring power must make independent arrangements with the Venue.

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