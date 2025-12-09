2026 IPSMCC Jazz in the Park Sponsorship / Vendors

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Jazz in the Park vendors enjoy direct access to a vibrant audience of music lovers and community supporters. It’s an opportunity to grow your brand, make sales, and be part of an impactful experience
This category is ideal for vendors offering unique, giftable, or specialty products seeking high-visibility engagement with a supportive, purchase-ready audience. Participating vendors benefit from direct customer interaction, brand exposure, and the opportunity to sell curated items in an intentionally designed marketplace.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!