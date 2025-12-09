Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities, Inc.

Hosted by

Ivy and Pearls of Southern Maryland Community Charities, Inc.

2026 IPSMCC Jazz in the Park Sponsorship / Vendors

100 Walter Thomas Rd

Indian Head, MD 20640, USA

Main Stage Sponsor
$2,000
  • Concierge Experience (personal on-site liaison, priority
  • check-in & guided arrival assistance, personalized pre-event
  • coordination)
  • Company name and logo placement on select promotional
  • materials
  • Reserved seating access for up to 4 guests
  • $100 food and beverage credit
  • Spotlight posts on social media
  • Stage mentions throughout the event
  • Trade Value Credit
Spotlight Sponsor
$1,000
  • Company name and logo placement on event website
  • Reserved seating access for 2 guests
  • $50 food and beverage credit
  • Group sponsor recognition posts on social media
  • Stage mention during the event
Jam Session Sponsor
$500
  • Company name and logo placement on event website
  • Group sponsor recognition posts on social media
  • Verbal acknowledgement during the event
Jam Session Sponsor
$200
  • Company name and logo placement on event website
  • Group sponsor recognition posts on social media
  • Verbal acknowledgement during the event
Food & Wine Vendor
$200

Jazz in the Park vendors enjoy direct access to a vibrant audience of music lovers and community supporters. It’s an opportunity to grow your brand, make sales, and be part of an impactful experience

Specialty Items & Gifts Vendor
$100

 This category is ideal for vendors offering unique, giftable, or specialty products seeking high-visibility engagement with a supportive, purchase-ready audience. Participating vendors benefit from direct customer interaction, brand exposure, and the opportunity to sell curated items in an intentionally designed marketplace.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!