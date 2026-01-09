Alpha Phi Alpha Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund Inc

Hosted by

Alpha Phi Alpha Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund Inc

About this event

2026 Ira Dorsey Scholarship Gala at Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel

2800 Potomac Ave

Arlington, VA 22202, USA

Table 2
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 3
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 4
$225

Purchase a 10 person table for access to all main activities, along with special perks for our VIP guests.


Table 5
$225

Purchase a 10 person table for access to all main activities, along with special perks for our VIP guests.


Table 10
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 11
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 12
$225

Purchase a 10 person table for access to all main activities, along with special perks for our VIP guests.

Table 14
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 18
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 19
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 20
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 22
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 23
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 26
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 27
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 28
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 29
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 30
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 31
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 32
$225

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 34
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 35
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 38
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 39
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 40
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 41
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 42
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 43
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 44
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 45
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 46
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 47
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 50
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 51
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 52
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 53
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 54
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 55
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 57
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 58
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Table 59
$175

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. If purchasing a full table, please select 10 tickets.

Add a donation for Alpha Phi Alpha Ira Dorsey Scholarship Endowment Fund Inc

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