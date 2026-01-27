IRC NAACP 5151-B

Hosted by

IRC NAACP 5151-B

About this event

2026 IRC NAACP Freedom Fund Gala

4875 43rd Ave

Vero Beach, FL 32967, USA

Freedom Fund Gala General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

TABLE Sponsor
$800

Reserved table for 8

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$5,000

FULL-PAGE COLOR AD IN PROGRAM BOOK; ½ PAGE MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT INCLUDED IN PROGRAM BOOK; 2 RESERVED TABLES FOR 16; PROMINENT SIGNAGE PLACED AT BANQUET AS PLATINUM SPONSOR...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected] Deadline: April 3rd

GOLD SPONSOR
$3,500

FULL-PAGE COLOR AD IN PROGRAM BOOK; 1 RESERVED TABLE FOR 8; PROMINENT SIGNAGE PLACED AT BANQUET AS GOLD SPONSOR...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected] Deadline: April 3rd

SILVER SPONSOR
$2,500

FULL-PAGE COLOR AD IN PROGRAM BOOK; 1 RESERVED TABLE FOR 8; PROMINENT SIGNAGE PLACED AT BANQUET AS SILVER SPONSOR...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected] Deadline: April 3rd

BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,500

FULL-PAGE COLOR AD IN PROGRAM BOOK; 1 RESERVED TABLE FOR 8; PROMINENT SIGNAGE PLACED AT BANQUET AS BRONZE SPONSOR...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected] Deadline: April 3rd

Souvenir Book FULL PAGE Ad
$200

FULL PAGE Ad...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected]

Deadline: April 3rd

Souvenir Book HALF PAGE Ad
$100

HALF PAGE Ad...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected]

Deadline: April 3rd

Souvenir Book Ad
$50

QUARTER PAGE Ad...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected]

Deadline: April 3rd

Souvenir Book INSIDE BACK Ad
$320

INSIDE BACK cover Ad...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected]

Deadline: April 3rd

Souvenir Book INSIDE FRONT Ad
$320

INSIDE FRONT cover Ad...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected]

Deadline: April 3rd

Souvenir Book BACK PAGE Ad
$350

BACK PAGE cover Ad...send your PRINT-READY ad to [email protected]

Deadline: April 3rd

Regular Adult Membership
$30

Ages 21 & older...$30 per year

SILVER Life
$750

$75/yearly payments or one time payment $750...all paid memberships receive a plaque

GOLD Life
$1,500

$150/yearly installments or one-time payment...all paid memberships receive a plaque

DIAMOND Life
$2,500

$250/yearly installments or $2500 one time payment...all paid memberships receive a plaque

YOUTH membership
$10

Ages 20 & under

YOUTH membership with CRISIS magazine
$15

Ages 20 & under with a subscription to CRISIS magazine

JUNIOR LIFE
$100

Ages 13 & under... $25/yearly installments

BRONZE LIFE
$400

Ages 14-20...$50/yearly installments

WIN (Women In the NAACP)
$10

Requires active membership

Prison Membership
$12
Annual Corporate
$5,000
Add a donation for IRC NAACP 5151-B

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!