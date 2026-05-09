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Erroll Broud Memorial Golf Scramble

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2026 Iron City / Erroll Broud Memorial 50/50 Raffle

Bundle of 5 x 50/50 Tickets
$20

Drawing to be held May 13, 2026 at Iron City Sports bar in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

You need not be present to win


1/2 proceeds will go to local, recipient families who are facing financial hardship.

1/2 proceeds will go to one lucky, randomly drawn winner.


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50/50 Ticket
$5

Drawing to be held May 13, 2026 at Iron City Sports bar in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

You need not be present to win


1/2 proceeds will go to local, recipient families who are facing financial hardship.

1/2 proceeds will go to one lucky, randomly drawn winner.


0

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