2026 Iron City / Erroll Broud Memorial 50/50 Raffle

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Drawing to be held May 13, 2026 at Iron City Sports bar in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
You need not be present to win
1/2 proceeds will go to local, recipient families who are facing financial hardship.
1/2 proceeds will go to one lucky, randomly drawn winner.
Drawing to be held May 13, 2026 at Iron City Sports bar in Bellefontaine, Ohio.
You need not be present to win
1/2 proceeds will go to local, recipient families who are facing financial hardship.
1/2 proceeds will go to one lucky, randomly drawn winner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!