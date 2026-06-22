2026 Island Ripple Run Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $400. Enjoy 4 designated seats in Section 113, Row L, Seats 1-4 6PM vs Westchester SC
Starting bid
Valued at $400. Enjoy 4 designated seats in Section 113, Row L, Seats 1-4 7PM vs Fort Wayne FC
Starting bid
Valued at $1,200. Grey Wulff on Main offers the perfect combination of convenience and comfort, located just minutes from downtown Rangeley and only a short drive from Saddleback Mountain. Whether you're visiting to explore the area's lakes, trails, and shops or planning a ski getaway, this welcoming home provides an excellent home base for enjoying everything the Rangeley region has to offer. Auction package:
3 night stay for up to 8 people
Linens + towels package included
Three night stay during any available dates on rental listing calendar, valid through August 31, 2027 https://www.rangeleyrentals.com/rentals/grey-wulff-on-main
Starting bid
1 Chappy Wrap Blanket, valued at $160! Chappy Wrap Blankets are uniquely woven with a plush, natural-cotton blend and high-performance fibers. Produced with unparalleled craftsmanship in factories in Germany and Poland, they're made to last for the moments that matter.
Starting bid
Valued at $225. The Chappy Wrap Daytripper is made to go wherever the day takes you, with their signature softness on top, water-resistant layers beneath, and an easy, pack-and-go design. Produced with unparalleled craftsmanship in factories in Germany and Poland, they're made to last for the moments that matter.
Starting bid
Valued at $150. A limited-edition, hand-painted "Maine Summer Bag" tote from local artist Hayden Campbell (@hay.does.art) of A Coastal Hand. Auction winner will receive the red-strapped bag shown in the picture!
Starting bid
Valued at $172. Ready to reframe your workout routine? This bundle includes a 5-class pack at Reframe Fitness in Falmouth — Maine’s original Xformer studio — plus a pair of grip socks to get you started. Five sessions of full-body, low-impact-yet-high-intensity Pilates await, whether you’re a first-timer or already hooked on the burn.
Starting bid
Valued at $150. A custom made Rippleffect Corn Hole game set as pictured, generously donated by Steve and Lynn Conners of GDI!
Starting bid
Maine seaweed species fine art giclée print
by artist Kristin Fuhrmann-Simmons
I created this piece after my husband broke his heel while rock climbing. I thought of all the people who helped us - from the doctors and nurses who cared for him, to the people who taught them their skills, to the creators of the quick-dry cast materials, metal screws in his ankle, and the physiotherapists who helped him to recover the ability to walk.
All of these people - some known, some unknown- were part of the circle of healing. All of them surrounded us with expertise, knowledge, and love.
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