2026 Island Ripple Run Auction

Valued at $1,200. Grey Wulff on Main offers the perfect combination of convenience and comfort, located just minutes from downtown Rangeley and only a short drive from Saddleback Mountain. Whether you're visiting to explore the area's lakes, trails, and shops or planning a ski getaway, this welcoming home provides an excellent home base for enjoying everything the Rangeley region has to offer. Auction package:

3 night stay for up to 8 people

Linens + towels package included

Three night stay during any available dates on rental listing calendar, valid through August 31, 2027 https://www.rangeleyrentals.com/rentals/grey-wulff-on-main