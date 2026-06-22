A graphic advertises the 11th Annual Island Ripple Run & Kids Diamond Dash with event details in the foreground against a scenic coastal background.

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Rippleffect Inc

About this event

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2026 Island Ripple Run Auction

4 Hearts of Pine Tickets- Sunday, 9/6 item
4 Hearts of Pine Tickets- Sunday, 9/6
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $400. Enjoy 4 designated seats in Section 113, Row L, Seats 1-4 6PM vs Westchester SC

4 Hearts of Pine Tickets- Saturday, 8/29 item
4 Hearts of Pine Tickets- Saturday, 8/29
$200

Starting bid

Valued at $400. Enjoy 4 designated seats in Section 113, Row L, Seats 1-4 7PM vs Fort Wayne FC

3-Night Stay in Rangeley, ME item
3-Night Stay in Rangeley, ME item
3-Night Stay in Rangeley, ME
$500

Starting bid

Valued at $1,200. Grey Wulff on Main offers the perfect combination of convenience and comfort, located just minutes from downtown Rangeley and only a short drive from Saddleback Mountain. Whether you're visiting to explore the area's lakes, trails, and shops or planning a ski getaway, this welcoming home provides an excellent home base for enjoying everything the Rangeley region has to offer. Auction package:

3 night stay for up to 8 people

Linens + towels package included

Three night stay during any available dates on rental listing calendar, valid through August 31, 2027 https://www.rangeleyrentals.com/rentals/grey-wulff-on-main

Maine Flag Chappy Wrap Blanket item
Maine Flag Chappy Wrap Blanket item
Maine Flag Chappy Wrap Blanket item
Maine Flag Chappy Wrap Blanket
$90

Starting bid

1 Chappy Wrap Blanket, valued at $160! Chappy Wrap Blankets are uniquely woven with a plush, natural-cotton blend and high-performance fibers. Produced with unparalleled craftsmanship in factories in Germany and Poland, they're made to last for the moments that matter.

Chappy Wrap Daytripper Outdoor Blanket item
Chappy Wrap Daytripper Outdoor Blanket item
Chappy Wrap Daytripper Outdoor Blanket
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $225. The Chappy Wrap Daytripper is made to go wherever the day takes you, with their signature softness on top, water-resistant layers beneath, and an easy, pack-and-go design. Produced with unparalleled craftsmanship in factories in Germany and Poland, they're made to last for the moments that matter.

A Coastal Hand "Maine Summer Bag" item
A Coastal Hand "Maine Summer Bag"
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $150. A limited-edition, hand-painted "Maine Summer Bag" tote from local artist Hayden Campbell (@hay.does.art) of A Coastal Hand. Auction winner will receive the red-strapped bag shown in the picture!

Reframe Xformer 5-Class Pack + Grip Socks item
Reframe Xformer 5-Class Pack + Grip Socks
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $172. Ready to reframe your workout routine? This bundle includes a 5-class pack at Reframe Fitness in Falmouth — Maine’s original Xformer studio — plus a pair of grip socks to get you started. Five sessions of full-body, low-impact-yet-high-intensity Pilates await, whether you’re a first-timer or already hooked on the burn.

Custom Rippleffect Corn Hole Game Set item
Custom Rippleffect Corn Hole Game Set item
Custom Rippleffect Corn Hole Game Set
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $150. A custom made Rippleffect Corn Hole game set as pictured, generously donated by Steve and Lynn Conners of GDI!

12x12 Solid Oak Framed “In Community” item
12x12 Solid Oak Framed “In Community”
$200

Starting bid

Maine seaweed species fine art giclée print

by artist Kristin Fuhrmann-Simmons


I created this piece after my husband broke his heel while rock climbing. I thought of all the people who helped us - from the doctors and nurses who cared for him, to the people who taught them their skills, to the creators of the quick-dry cast materials, metal screws in his ankle, and the physiotherapists who helped him to recover the ability to walk.


All of these people - some known, some unknown- were part of the circle of healing. All of them surrounded us with expertise, knowledge, and love.

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