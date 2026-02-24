2026 ISMD Spring Membership Luncheon

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About this event
Sliced sugar shack pork tenderloin + key lime tart with graham cracker crust
Sliced sugar shack pork tenderloin + bowl of fresh berries
Woodstock chicken piccata + key lime tart
Woodstock chicken piccata + bowl of fresh berries
Roasted vegetable napoleon + key lime tart with graham cracker crust
Roasted vegetable napoleon + bowl of fresh berries
Chicken tenders with world's smallest sundae
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