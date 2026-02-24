Indiana Society Of Mayflower Descendants Incorporated
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Indiana Society Of Mayflower Descendants Incorporated

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Indiana Society Of Mayflower Descendants Incorporated

About this event

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2026 ISMD Spring Membership Luncheon

1301 W 38th St

Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA

Pork lunch with key lime tart
$50

Sliced sugar shack pork tenderloin + key lime tart with graham cracker crust

Pork lunch with berries
$50

Sliced sugar shack pork tenderloin + bowl of fresh berries

Chicken lunch and key lime tart
$50

Woodstock chicken piccata + key lime tart

Chicken lunch with berries
$50

Woodstock chicken piccata + bowl of fresh berries

Vegetarian lunch with key lime tart
$50

Roasted vegetable napoleon + key lime tart with graham cracker crust

Vegetarian lunch with berries
$50

Roasted vegetable napoleon + bowl of fresh berries

Kid's meal with dessert
$25

Chicken tenders with world's smallest sundae

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