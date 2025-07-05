2026 Italy u19 Girls Rugby Tour

Hosted by
About this raffle
Enter for a chance to win one of FIVE $50 digital gift certificates to SteamrollerRugby.com
Enter for a chance to win one of THREE $50 gift cards to Naughty Dogs (Churchville, MD), which is North Bay Men's Rugby's home pub. Whether local or visiting North Bay, it's a great place to have some grub and a drink (and maybe play some sandpit volleyball). Thank you to John Roemer for the donation!
Enter for a chance to win one a basket filled with Colgate and Palmolive products including travel size items, toothbrushes, soaps, and shampoos. Approximately $100 value. Basket will be shipped to the winner after the close of the raffle. Thank you to Morris' Coach Kris for the donation!
ITEM PHOTO can be found here;
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1KE-PyeuEVYdD-4-wEC2LZZU5DoqY28_Wd2aEzrvB9mo/edit?usp=sharing
Enter for a chance to win package of Butler Family Maple pure maple syrup, maple hot sauce, maple BBQ sauce, BBQ rub and some other goodies. Approximately $70 value. Items will be shipped to the winner after the close of the raffle. Thank you to Butler Family Maple (Corning supporters) for the donation!
ITEM PHOTO can be found here;
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1KE-PyeuEVYdD-4-wEC2LZZU5DoqY28_Wd2aEzrvB9mo/edit?usp=sharing
Enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Hair Cuttery. Gift card will be sent via UPS to the winner. Thank you to Angela (North Bay supporter) for the donation!
Enter for a chance to win a $75 gift card to Water Street Seafood in Havre de Grace, MS. Gift card will be sent via UPS to the winner. Thank you to Theresa and Deward for always supporting North Bay Rugby!
Enter for a chance to win a punchcard for 5 free Crossfit classes and some swag from Apex Performance in Severna Park, MD ($100 value). Punchcard and swag will be sent via UPS to the winner. Thank you to Jeanette (Valkyries supporter) and Apex Performance for their donation!
Visit Apex Performance at
Enter for a chance to win a package of goods graciously donated by Main Street Cigar & Pipe in Bel Air, MD. Includes a Jetline Regal Lighter (not filled to allow shipping), Le Aroma de Cuba Bottle Opener, High -Steel Carbon Fiber Guillotine Cigar Cutter, Rounded Punch Cigar Stand, Drew Estate Spray Can-Inspired Table Lighter, Prestige See-Through Top Humidor (that holds up to 20 cigars), and a Vintage Punch Wall Sign. $250 value. Sorry, gotta get your own cigars though....we can't raffle those off. But, visit Main Street Cigar & Pipe and they'll surely help you find your perfect cigar! Package of items will be shipped to winner.
ITEM PHOTO can be found here;
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1KE-PyeuEVYdD-4-wEC2LZZU5DoqY28_Wd2aEzrvB9mo/edit?usp=sharing
Enter for a chance to win a Blackstone 28" Gas Griddle Combo which includes the grill, hard top cover (goes over the cooking surface), and soft cover (goes over the entire thing). $365 value package. Item will be drop-shipped to the winner. Unassembled. But if you're in the area, Jeff will come over and help you put it together if need be.
ITEM PHOTO (albeit assembled) can be found here;
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1KE-PyeuEVYdD-4-wEC2LZZU5DoqY28_Wd2aEzrvB9mo/edit?usp=sharing
Enter for a chance to win a Yeti M20 Backpack Cooler. 8"D x 17"W x 16"H Holds about 20 cans of your favorite beverage. $275 value. Winner will be contacted for choice of color; subject to availability. Item will be drop-shipped to winner.
ITEM PHOTO can be found here;
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1KE-PyeuEVYdD-4-wEC2LZZU5DoqY28_Wd2aEzrvB9mo/edit?usp=sharing
Enter for a chance to win a Epiphone Les Paul Standard '50s Electric Guitar! With the iconic look and sound of 1950s-era Les Pauls, the Epiphone Les Paul Standard ’50s is full of vintage character and classic rock ’n’ roll vibe. A mahogany body pours out warm resonance, while a maple top punches up the tone with clarity and snap, and its AAA flame maple veneer offers classic looks. Powered by alnico ProBucker pickups, the Epiphone Les Paul Standard ’50s has a distinctive rock ’n’ roll growl when pushed and a warm, pleasant top end when you lay back. Premium appointments, such as Epiphone Vintage Deluxe tuning machine heads, LockTone ABR Tune-o-matic bridge, and high-quality CTS ’50s-style wiring, complete this formidable tone machine guitar. Approximately $699 value. Guitar will be shipped to the winner after the close of the raffle. Thank you to Jeanette (Southern MD Valkyries supporter) for the donation!
ITEM PHOTO can be found here;
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1KE-PyeuEVYdD-4-wEC2LZZU5DoqY28_Wd2aEzrvB9mo/edit?usp=sharing
Enter for a chance to win an 11-inch screen iPad Air Wifi tablet with 256GB of storage. $699 value. Winner will be contacted for choice of color; subject to availability. Drop-shipped to winner from Best Buy.
ITEM PHOTO can be found here;
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1KE-PyeuEVYdD-4-wEC2LZZU5DoqY28_Wd2aEzrvB9mo/edit?usp=sharing
Buying this ticket will give you ONE entry in ALL raffles. Yup! You can win more than one item. Your ticket number will be eligible for all drawings.
To view all the items in the raffle, they can be found here;
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1KE-PyeuEVYdD-4-wEC2LZZU5DoqY28_Wd2aEzrvB9mo/edit?usp=sharing
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!