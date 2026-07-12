2026 Ivar F. Browne Leadership & Planning Retreat

Brothers attending the retreat will receive complimentary hotel accommodations based on double room occupancy at host hotel. Meals will be provided for Saturday August 9, 2025. Chapter retreat shirt is included with registration. Transportation and will not be provided.

Brothers attending the retreat will receive complimentary hotel accommodations based on double room occupancy at host hotel. Meals will be provided for Saturday August 9, 2025. Chapter retreat shirt is included with registration. Transportation and will not be provided.

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