4C3 Project

Hosted by

4C3 Project

About this event

2026 Ivar F. Browne Leadership & Planning Retreat

603 Dresden Dr

Newport News, VA 23601, USA

2 Night Stay w/ Double Occupancy
Free
Brothers attending the retreat will receive complimentary hotel accommodations based on double room occupancy at host hotel. Meals will be provided for Saturday August 9, 2025. Chapter retreat shirt is included with registration. Transportation and will not be provided.
2-Night Stay w/ Single Occupancy
$200
Brothers attending the retreat will receive complimentary hotel accommodations based on single room occupancy at host hotel. Meals will be provided for Saturday August 9, 2025. Chapter retreat shirt is included with registration. Transportation and will not be provided.
Retreat Only
Free

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