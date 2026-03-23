2026 Jabs for Life Golf Outing Sponsor Levels

Hosted by
About this event
• 2 Foursomes (8 golfers)
• Organization’s name and logo prominently displayed on all Golf Outing publicity including email blasts, social
media posts and web content
• Organization’s Custom Vinyl Pin Flag on 1 hole AND a Tee Sign on 1 hole
• Organization’s banner displayed at registration and at dinner
• Recognition at presentations as ‘Presenting Sponsor’
• 1 Foursome (4 golfers)
• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole
• Organization’s banner displayed at registration
table
• 1 Foursome (4 golfers)
• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole
• Tent cards with Organization name/logo on all
tables
1st place, 2nd place, Most
honest, Longest Drive (4) & Closest to the Pin (4) - multiple
• Organization’s card/sticker presented with each
Award
• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole
Small Organization banner with name and logo
displayed at lunch
• Tent cards with Organization’s name/logo on tables
Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole
Or In-Kind donation
• Organization’s name/logo on bags
• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole
Or in-kind donation
• Banner or Tent Cards with Organization's name and
logo displayed at Dinner
• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole
Limited to 2
• Organization's name and logo displayed on roving beverage cart
• 1 Foursome (4 golfers)
• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 2 holes
• Organization’s Custom Sign displayed next to
Putting Contest Green
Men’s or Women’s
• Exclusive - Organization’s Customized Tee Sign next
to Longest Drive tee box
• Organization’s Custom Vinyl Pin Flag with logo
Men’s or Women
• Exclusive - Organization’s Customized Tee Sign
next to Closest to the Pin tee box
• Organization’s Custom Vinyl Pin Flag with logo
• Organization’s Custom Vinyl Pin Flag with logo on One Green
• Organization’s Customized Tee Sign next to tee box
$
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