Jabs for Life Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Fellowship Inc

Hosted by

Jabs for Life Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Fellowship Inc

About this event

2026 Jabs for Life Golf Outing Sponsor Levels

9255 Genesee Rd

East Concord, NY 14055, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,977

• 2 Foursomes (8 golfers)

• Organization’s name and logo prominently displayed on all Golf Outing publicity including email blasts, social

media posts and web content

• Organization’s Custom Vinyl Pin Flag on 1 hole AND a Tee Sign on 1 hole

• Organization’s banner displayed at registration and at dinner

• Recognition at presentations as ‘Presenting Sponsor’

Registration Sponsor
$1,977

• 1 Foursome (4 golfers)

• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole

• Organization’s banner displayed at registration

table

Dinner Sponsor
$1,977

• 1 Foursome (4 golfers)

• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole

• Tent cards with Organization name/logo on all

tables

Award Sponsor
$1,577

1st place, 2nd place, Most

honest, Longest Drive (4) & Closest to the Pin (4) - multiple

• Organization’s card/sticker presented with each

Award

• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole

Lunch Sponsor
$1,377

Small Organization banner with name and logo

displayed at lunch

• Tent cards with Organization’s name/logo on tables

Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole

Gift Bag Sponsor
$1,377

Or In-Kind donation

• Organization’s name/logo on bags

• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole

Open Bar Sponsor
$1,277

Or in-kind donation

• Banner or Tent Cards with Organization's name and

logo displayed at Dinner

• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 1 hole

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,077

Limited to 2

• Organization's name and logo displayed on roving beverage cart

Foursome Sponsor
$777

• 1 Foursome (4 golfers)

• Organization’s Custom Tee Sign on 2 holes

Putting Contest Sponsor
$477

• Organization’s Custom Sign displayed next to

Putting Contest Green

Longest Drive Hole Sponsor
$297

Men’s or Women’s

• Exclusive - Organization’s Customized Tee Sign next

to Longest Drive tee box

• Organization’s Custom Vinyl Pin Flag with logo

Closet to the Pin Hole Sponsor
$297

Men’s or Women

• Exclusive - Organization’s Customized Tee Sign

next to Closest to the Pin tee box

• Organization’s Custom Vinyl Pin Flag with logo

Flag Sponsors
$187

• Organization’s Custom Vinyl Pin Flag with logo on One Green

Tee Sponsors
$157

• Organization’s Customized Tee Sign next to tee box

Add a donation for Jabs for Life Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Fellowship Inc

$

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