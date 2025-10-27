2026 JAD Harmony College

Includes Single Occupancy at the hotel, all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday
Includes Double Occupancy at the hotel, all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday
We strongly encourage you to arrange a roommate before registering. We cannot guarantee that we will have someone to assign to share a room, and you may be asked to pay a higher rate if no one is available. Please reach out with any questions.
Includes Triple Occupancy at the hotel, all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday
We strongly encourage you to arrange roommates before registering. We cannot guarantee that we will have people to assign to share a room, and you may be asked to pay a higher rate if no one is available. Please reach out with any questions.
Includes Quad Occupancy at the hotel, all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday
We strongly encourage you to arrange roommates before registering. We cannot guarantee that we will have people to assign to share a room, and you may be asked to pay a higher rate if no one is available. Please reach out with any questions.
Includes all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday
Includes Single Occupancy at the hotel, all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday
Includes Double Occupancy at the hotel, all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday.
We strongly encourage you to arrange a roommate before registering. We cannot guarantee that we will have someone to assign to share a room, and you may be asked to pay a higher rate if no one is available. Please reach out with any questions.
Includes Triple Occupancy at the hotel, all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday
We strongly encourage you to arrange roommates before registering. We cannot guarantee that we will have people to assign to share a room, and you may be asked to pay a higher rate if no one is available. Please reach out with any questions.
Includes Quad Occupancy at the hotel, all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday
We strongly encourage you to arrange roommates before registering. We cannot guarantee that we will have people to assign to share a room, and you may be asked to pay a higher rate if no one is available. Please reach out with any questions.
Includes all classes on Friday and Saturday, and lunch on Saturday
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing