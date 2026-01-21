OTJAG Activities Fund

Hosted by

OTJAG Activities Fund

About this event

2026 JAGC Regimental Ball

1775 Liberty Dr

Fort Belvoir, VA 22060, USA

GO / SES / JAGC Alumni or their guest
$135

(Price is per person)

GO / SES / JAGC Alumni or their guest PLUS Beer
$139.25

(Per is per person) This ticket includes an ADD-ON for ONE low-cost, craft beer that you may drink at the event. NMUSA is offering its 1776 Salute Premium Lager Craft Beer made by Honor Brewing at cost, for $4.25 per can, if pre-purchased online. If you purchase this add-on, you may pick up your beer at the bar by giving the bartender your name.

E9 / CW5 / O5-O6 / GS14-GS15 or their guest
$125

(Price is per person)

E9 / CW5 / O5-O6 / GS14-GS15 or their guest PLUS Beer
$129.25

(Price is per person) This ticket includes an ADD-ON for ONE low-cost, craft beer that you may drink at the event. NMUSA is offering its 1776 Salute Premium Lager Craft Beer made by Honor Brewing at cost, for $4.25 per can, if pre-purchased online. If you purchase this add-on, you may pick up your beer at the bar by giving the bartender your name.

E7-E8 / WO1-CW4 / O1-O4 / GS10-GS13 or their guest
$100

(Price is per person)

E7-E8 / WO1-CW4 / O1-O4 / GS10-GS13 or their guest PLUS Beer
$104.25

(Price is per person) This ticket includes an ADD-ON for ONE low-cost, craft beer that you may drink at the event. NMUSA is offering its 1776 Salute Premium Lager Craft Beer made by Honor Brewing at cost, for $4.25 per can, if pre-purchased online. If you purchase this add-on, you may pick up your beer at the bar by giving the bartender your name.

E6 & below / GS9 & below or their guest
$55

(Price is per person)

E6 & below / GS9 & below or their guest PLUS Beer
$59.25

(Price is per person) This ticket includes an ADD-ON for ONE low-cost, craft beer that you may drink at the event. NMUSA is offering its 1776 Salute Premium Lager Craft Beer made by Honor Brewing at cost, for $4.25 per can, if pre-purchased online. If you purchase this add-on, you may pick up your beer at the bar by giving the bartender your name.

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