2026 JAGC Regimental Ball

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About this event
(Price is per person)
(Per is per person) This ticket includes an ADD-ON for ONE low-cost, craft beer that you may drink at the event. NMUSA is offering its 1776 Salute Premium Lager Craft Beer made by Honor Brewing at cost, for $4.25 per can, if pre-purchased online. If you purchase this add-on, you may pick up your beer at the bar by giving the bartender your name.
(Price is per person)
(Price is per person) This ticket includes an ADD-ON for ONE low-cost, craft beer that you may drink at the event. NMUSA is offering its 1776 Salute Premium Lager Craft Beer made by Honor Brewing at cost, for $4.25 per can, if pre-purchased online. If you purchase this add-on, you may pick up your beer at the bar by giving the bartender your name.
(Price is per person)
(Price is per person) This ticket includes an ADD-ON for ONE low-cost, craft beer that you may drink at the event. NMUSA is offering its 1776 Salute Premium Lager Craft Beer made by Honor Brewing at cost, for $4.25 per can, if pre-purchased online. If you purchase this add-on, you may pick up your beer at the bar by giving the bartender your name.
(Price is per person)
(Price is per person) This ticket includes an ADD-ON for ONE low-cost, craft beer that you may drink at the event. NMUSA is offering its 1776 Salute Premium Lager Craft Beer made by Honor Brewing at cost, for $4.25 per can, if pre-purchased online. If you purchase this add-on, you may pick up your beer at the bar by giving the bartender your name.
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