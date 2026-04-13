Hosted by

Caribbean Medical Mission of NJ

About this event

2026 Jamaica Mission Trip

Norman Manley Blvd.

Negril Westmoreland, Jamaica

Standard Back View 2 Double Beds
$393.98

$108.40 per night

1.This is for persons sharing the room for 7 nights.

2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses

3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

Standard Back View 2 Double Beds (Copy)
$669.90

$108.40 per night

1.This is for persons sharing the room for 6 nights.

2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses

3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

Standard Back View 2 Double Beds
$787.96

$108.40 per night

1.This is for persons sharing the room for 7 nights.

2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses

3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

Standard Back View Room 1 Queen Bed
$761.32

$108.40 per night

3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

1.Standard Garden view Room 2 double Bed
$404.60

$111.69 per night

1.This is for persons sharing the room

2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses
3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

1.Standard Garden View 1 Queen bed
$809.19

111.69 per night 7 nights
1. 3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

Standard Garden View 1 Queen bed (Copy)
$693.54

111.69 per night
1. 3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee 6 nights

Signature Cottage with 1 Queen bed: feature a kitchenette
$1,142.39

$157.68 per night
3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

Cottage with 1 Queen Bed
$1,023.43

$141.26 per night
1. 3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

Cottage with 1 Queen Bed (Copy)
$877.22

$141.26 per night
1. 3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee x 6 days

Deluxe Room 1King Bed
$1,570.79

$216.81 per night.

1.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

Deluxe Room 2 Queen Beds
$1,517.67

$216.81 per night

1.This is for persons sharing the room for 7 nights

2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses

3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee

Add a donation for Caribbean Medical Mission of NJ

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!