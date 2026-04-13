2026 Jamaica Mission Trip

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Negril Westmoreland, Jamaica
$108.40 per night
1.This is for persons sharing the room for 7 nights.
2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses
3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
$108.40 per night
1.This is for persons sharing the room for 6 nights.
2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses
3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
$108.40 per night
1.This is for persons sharing the room for 7 nights.
2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses
3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
$108.40 per night
3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
$111.69 per night
1.This is for persons sharing the room
2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses
3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
111.69 per night 7 nights
1. 3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
111.69 per night
1. 3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee 6 nights
$157.68 per night
3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
$141.26 per night
1. 3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
$141.26 per night
1. 3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee x 6 days
$216.81 per night.
1.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
$216.81 per night
1.This is for persons sharing the room for 7 nights
2.Please, if you are coming in later or leaving early, make sure your roommate knows they are responsible for the room expenses
3.3.5% credit card fee charged to CMM is included in hotel fee
$
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