2026 James Weldon Johnson Literacy Festival

1059 18th Ave S

St. Petersburg, FL 33705, USA

Vendor Fee
$35

If you are selling items, you must register as a vendor.

Non-profit Fee
$10
Bronze Sponsor
$100

· Supports the purchase of educational supplies distributed to festival attendees

· Company name included in one of our festival drawings

· One vendor space at the Literacy Festival

Silver Sponsor
$200

· Company name listed on our website and Facebook page with direct link

· Yard sign displaying your company name

· One vendor space at the Literacy Festival

Gold Sponsor
$500

· Company name listed on our website and Facebook page with a direct link to your homepage

· Company logo featured on promotional festival materials

· Opportunity to share information about your company on stage during the Festival

· Yard sign displaying your company name

· One vendor space at the Literacy Festival

