JaxCo Cheer Cats Booster Club, Inc.

Hosted by

JaxCo Cheer Cats Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

2026 Jaxco Cheer Golf Tournament

350 Traditions Way

Jefferson, GA 30549, USA

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Tee Sign with logo, Logo on the back of sponsor shirts to be worn through the season by the cheerleaders, Logo on social media, Logo on Banner that will be shown at all games and competitions, and team registration for 4.

GOLD SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Tee Sign with logo, Logo on the back of sponsor shirts to be worn through the season, and team registration for 4.

SILVER SPONSOR
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Tee sign with logo and team registration for 4.

FOURSOME
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team Of 4

INDIVIDUAL PLAYER
$150

Registration for one. Player will be added to a team.


HOLE SPONSOR
$100

Advertise your company at one of our holes! (No golf included)

Add a donation for JaxCo Cheer Cats Booster Club, Inc.

$

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