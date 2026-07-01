A formal table setting with a centerpiece of tall vases filled with water and crystals is in the foreground, while a dimly lit banquet hall with purple and gold decor is in the background.
Pharoah Phamily Phoundation

Hosted by

Pharoah Phamily Phoundation

About this event

2026 Phall Ball Fundraising Gala Sponsorships

3630 Victory Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23701, USA

Phounder (Diamond)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 6 guest


One VIP Table of 10


Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 guests


Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website


Exclusive acknowledgement during BOTH opening and closing remarks


60-second video presented during the program


Prominent acknowledgment in press releases


Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir Booklet


Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet


Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat

PLATINUM PHAMILY SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 guests


One VIP Table of 10


Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 guests


Logo (medium) placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website


Acknowledgement during opening remarks


Acknowledgment in press releases


Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet


Name listed as sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet


Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat



GOLD PHRIEND SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 VIP Ball Tickets


Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 5 guests


Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website


Acknowledgement during the Phall Ball


Half-Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet


Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet



SILVER PHAN SPONSOR
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 VIP Ball Tickets


Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 3 guests


Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, marketing materials, and P3H website


Acknowledgement during the Phall Ball


Quarter-Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet


Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet



BRONZE PHOLLOWER SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 VIP Ball Tickets


Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 2 guests


Name placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website


Acknowledgement during the Phall Ball


Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet



Phall Ball FOOD SPONSOR
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

This sponsorship provides the dinner experience for all Phall Ball guests — helping to ensure an elegant, memorable evening from the first bite to the last course. Your brand is present at every table, throughout the entire night.


- Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 5 guests

- Two VIP Tables of 10

- Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 20 guests

- Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website

- Exclusive acknowledgement during BOTH opening and closing remarks

- 60-second taped video remarks during the program

- Prominent acknowledgment in press releases

- Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir Booklet

- Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet

Phall Ball Scholarship Ambassadors Sponsor
$1,150

Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for Sponsors (2) • VIP Access for Sponsors (2)

• Phall Ball attandance for 8 past scholarship winners • Acknowledgement during the Phall Ball • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet

VIP SUITE SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Create an enthralling experience for VIP guests with pre-event access to an exclusive suite. This sponsorship covers premium refreshments, private seating, exclusive photo opportunities, and early access to the general event space.

- Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 guests

- One VIP Table of 10, including Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access

- Recognition as VIP Suite Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet

- Logo placement on event banner, social media, and P3H website

- Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet

- Company logo displayed prominently in the VIP Suite

- Verbal acknowledgment during the event

- Opportunity to include branded gifts or promotional material in VIP gift bags

VIP BEVERAGE SUITE SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This sponsorship covers an open bar, with your selection of branded spirits, for VIP guests in the exclusive suite. Your brand is front and center every time a glass is raised.

- Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2 guests

- 6 VIP Ball Tickets, including Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access

- Recognition in the Souvenir Program Booklet, on social media, and P3H website

- Half Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet

- Opportunity to display company logo, branded items, and promotional material

- Verbal acknowledgment as VIP Suite Beverage Sponsor during the event

VIP SWAG BAG SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Opportunity to cover the cost of preparing and distributing exclusive gift bags -  filled with premium items - to all VIP Guests. Your brand goes home with every VIP in the room.

- Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2 guests

- 5 VIP Ball Tickets, including Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access

- Recognition as VIP Swag Bag Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet, on social media, and P3H website

- Opportunity to include branded items or promotional material in the gift bags

- Verbal acknowledgment during the event

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