2026 Phall Ball Fundraising Gala Sponsorships

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About this event
VIP Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 6 guest
One VIP Table of 10
Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 guests
Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website
Exclusive acknowledgement during BOTH opening and closing remarks
60-second video presented during the program
Prominent acknowledgment in press releases
Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir Booklet
Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat
Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 guests
One VIP Table of 10
Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 10 guests
Logo (medium) placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website
Acknowledgement during opening remarks
Acknowledgment in press releases
Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
Name listed as sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
Logo on Pharoah Phamily Phoundation Step & Repeat
5 VIP Ball Tickets
Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 5 guests
Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website
Acknowledgement during the Phall Ball
Half-Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
3 VIP Ball Tickets
Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 3 guests
Logo (smaller) placement on event banners, marketing materials, and P3H website
Acknowledgement during the Phall Ball
Quarter-Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
2 VIP Ball Tickets
Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 2 guests
Name placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website
Acknowledgement during the Phall Ball
Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
This sponsorship provides the dinner experience for all Phall Ball guests — helping to ensure an elegant, memorable evening from the first bite to the last course. Your brand is present at every table, throughout the entire night.
- Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 5 guests
- Two VIP Tables of 10
- Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access for 20 guests
- Prominent logo placement on event banners, social media, and P3H website
- Exclusive acknowledgement during BOTH opening and closing remarks
- 60-second taped video remarks during the program
- Prominent acknowledgment in press releases
- Two Full Page Advertisements in the Program Souvenir Booklet
- Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
Private Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for Sponsors (2) • VIP Access for Sponsors (2)
• Phall Ball attandance for 8 past scholarship winners • Acknowledgement during the Phall Ball • Name listed as a sponsor in the Program Souvenir Booklet
Create an enthralling experience for VIP guests with pre-event access to an exclusive suite. This sponsorship covers premium refreshments, private seating, exclusive photo opportunities, and early access to the general event space.
- Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 guests
- One VIP Table of 10, including Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access
- Recognition as VIP Suite Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet
- Logo placement on event banner, social media, and P3H website
- Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
- Company logo displayed prominently in the VIP Suite
- Verbal acknowledgment during the event
- Opportunity to include branded gifts or promotional material in VIP gift bags
This sponsorship covers an open bar, with your selection of branded spirits, for VIP guests in the exclusive suite. Your brand is front and center every time a glass is raised.
- Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2 guests
- 6 VIP Ball Tickets, including Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access
- Recognition in the Souvenir Program Booklet, on social media, and P3H website
- Half Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet
- Opportunity to display company logo, branded items, and promotional material
- Verbal acknowledgment as VIP Suite Beverage Sponsor during the event
Opportunity to cover the cost of preparing and distributing exclusive gift bags - filled with premium items - to all VIP Guests. Your brand goes home with every VIP in the room.
- Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 2 guests
- 5 VIP Ball Tickets, including Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access
- Recognition as VIP Swag Bag Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet, on social media, and P3H website
- Opportunity to include branded items or promotional material in the gift bags
- Verbal acknowledgment during the event
$
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