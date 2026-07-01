2026 Phall Ball Fundraising Gala Sponsorships

Create an enthralling experience for VIP guests with pre-event access to an exclusive suite. This sponsorship covers premium refreshments, private seating, exclusive photo opportunities, and early access to the general event space.

- Meet & Greet with Jay Pharoah for 3 guests

- One VIP Table of 10, including Pre-Event VIP Lounge Access

- Recognition as VIP Suite Sponsor in the Souvenir Program Booklet

- Logo placement on event banner, social media, and P3H website

- Full Page Advertisement in the Program Souvenir Booklet

- Company logo displayed prominently in the VIP Suite

- Verbal acknowledgment during the event

- Opportunity to include branded gifts or promotional material in VIP gift bags