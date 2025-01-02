Jaycees of the Quad Cities

Offered by

Jaycees of the Quad Cities

About this shop

2026 Jaycees' Wedding Expo Booths & Add-On's

Atrium Booth item
Atrium Booth
$520

10x10 Booth in Atrium
1 8ft table with 2 chairs
10ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
1 plastic white table cloth
1 plastic black skirt
Electricity included
Wi-Fi included
2 Lunch tickets per booth included

Standard Booth item
Standard Booth
$695

10x10 Booth in Great Hall
1 8ft table with 2 chairs
10ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
1 plastic white table cloth
1 plastic black skirt
Electricity included
Wi-Fi included
2 Lunch tickets per booth included

Standard Corner Booth item
Standard Corner Booth
$770

(1) 10x10 Corner Booth in Great Hall
1 8ft table with 2 chairs
10ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
1 plastic white table cloth
1 plastic black skirt
Electricity included
Wi-Fi included
2 Lunch tickets per booth included

Standard Double Booth item
Standard Double Booth
$1,390

10x20 Booth in Great Hall (No corners included)
2 8ft tables with 4 chairs
20ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
2 plastic white table cloth
2 plastic black skirt
Electricity included (one drop per booth)
Wi-Fi included
2 Lunch tickets per booth included

1 Corner Double Booth item
1 Corner Double Booth
$1,465

10x20 Booth in Great Hall (1 corner included)
2 8ft tables with 4 chairs
20ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
2 plastic white table cloth
2 plastic black skirt
Electricity included (one drop per booth)
Wi-Fi included
2 Lunch tickets per booth included

2 Corner Double (End Cap) item
2 Corner Double (End Cap)
$1,540

10x20 Booth in Great Hall (2 corners included - AKA End Cap)
2 8ft tables with 4 chairs
20ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
2 plastic white table cloth
2 plastic black skirt
Electricity included (one drop per booth)
Wi-Fi included
2 Lunch tickets per booth included

Showcase Booth item
Showcase Booth
$2,000

10x20 *FEATURED ENDCAP LOCATION* Booth in Great Hall
2 8ft tables with 4 chairs
20ft alternating black/white pipe and drape at back of booth
2ft black wing pipe and drape on side(s) of booth
2 plastic white table cloth
2 plastic black skirt
Electricity included (one drop per booth)
Wi-Fi included
2 Lunch tickets per booth included

Vehicle item
Vehicle
$1,190

10x20 Space in Great Hall
1 8ft tables with 2 chairs
2 plastic white table cloth
2 plastic black skirt
Electricity included
2 Lunch tickets per booth included
Wi-Fi included

Cocktail Table item
Cocktail Table
$25

Want to add a cocktail table to your booth? Add this to your cart! *This does not replace the 6ft table in your booth*

Extra 8ft Table with 2 Chairs item
Extra 8ft Table with 2 Chairs
$40
Extra Lunch Ticket
$10

Boxed lunch provided by Bridges Catering

Add a donation for Jaycees of the Quad Cities

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!