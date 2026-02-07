2026 Jazz Brunch & Silent Auction - Donation Options

About this event
This sponsorship comes with a complimentary Full Page Color Ad with Premium Placement (limited availability) in the Jazz Brunch Souvenir Journal Booklet.
This sponsorship comes with a complimentary Full Page Color Ad in the Jazz Brunch Souvenir Journal Booklet.
This sponsorship comes with a complimentary Full Page Black & White Ad in the Jazz Brunch Souvenir Journal Booklet.
This sponsorship comes with a complimentary Half Page Black & White Ad in the Jazz Brunch Souvenir Journal Booklet.
Purchase a ticket for a youth (Delta GEM or scholarship winner) to attend the annual jazz brunch.
All donations will go towards EPACs annual scholarships.
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