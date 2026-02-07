Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

2026 Jazz Brunch & Silent Auction - Donation Options

301 Foxcroft Ave

Martinsburg, WV 25401, USA

Fortitude Ad Donation / Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship comes with a complimentary Full Page Color Ad with Premium Placement (limited availability) in the Jazz Brunch Souvenir Journal Booklet.

Pearl Ad Donation / Sponsor
$250

This sponsorship comes with a complimentary Full Page Color Ad in the Jazz Brunch Souvenir Journal Booklet.

Violet Ad Donation / Sponsor
$150

This sponsorship comes with a complimentary Full Page Black & White Ad in the Jazz Brunch Souvenir Journal Booklet.

Crimson & Cream Ad Donation / Sponsor
$75

This sponsorship comes with a complimentary Half Page Black & White Ad in the Jazz Brunch Souvenir Journal Booklet.

Jazz Brunch Ticket - Youth Sponsor
$40

Purchase a ticket for a youth (Delta GEM or scholarship winner) to attend the annual jazz brunch.

General Donation - EPAC Scholarship Fund
Pay what you can

All donations will go towards EPACs annual scholarships.

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