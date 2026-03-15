2026 Jazz Dinner Fundraiser

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About this event
Guests will be treated to a delicious catered meal by D'Vinci's, great company, and an inspiring evening of music. This special event helps raise funds to provide transportation for students traveling to the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, giving them the opportunity to perform, learn, and represent their school.
This event feature WMS Wildcat Jazz Band, High School Jazz II, and High School Jazz I.
The WMS Jazz Band will be performing on Thursday, April 9th only.
Important Information:
Please keep in mind that seating is first come, first served, and we do not reserve tables. A limited number of accessible tables will be available.
Guests will be treated to a delicious catered meal by D'Vinci's, great company, and an inspiring evening of music. This special event helps raise funds to provide transportation for students traveling to the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, giving them the opportunity to perform, learn, and represent their school.
This event feature High School Jazz II and High School Jazz I.
Important Information:
Please keep in mind that seating is first come, first served, and we do not reserve tables. A limited number of accessible tables will be available.
Guests will be treated to a delicious catered meal by D'Vinci's, great company, and an inspiring evening of music. This special event helps raise funds to provide transportation for students traveling to the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, giving them the opportunity to perform, learn, and represent their school.
Important Information:
Please keep in mind that seating is first come, first served, and we do not reserve tables. A limited number of accessible tables will be available.
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