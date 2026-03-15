2026 Jazz Dinner Fundraiser

Guests will be treated to a delicious catered meal by D'Vinci's, great company, and an inspiring evening of music. This special event helps raise funds to provide transportation for students traveling to the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, giving them the opportunity to perform, learn, and represent their school.





Important Information:

Please keep in mind that seating is first come, first served, and we do not reserve tables. A limited number of accessible tables will be available.