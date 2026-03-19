2026 JAZZ SERIES SPONSORSHIP

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About this event
Benefits include:
Two complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more..
Benefits include:
Four complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more...
Benefits include:
Six complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more..
Benefits include:
Eight complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, and more..
Benefits include:
10 complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..
Benefits include:
12 complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..
You determine the amount.
This allows sponsors to customize their support while receiving recognition and benefits aligned with contributions.
$
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