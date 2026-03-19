Jazz In The Country

Hosted by

Jazz In The Country

About this event

2026 JAZZ SERIES SPONSORSHIP

38713 Golden Beach Rd

Mechanicsville, MD 20659, USA

PATRON
$50
GROOVIN' SPONSOR
$250
JAMMIN' SPONSOR
$500

Benefits include:
Two complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more..

CAT'S MEOW SPONSOR
$1,500

Benefits include:
Four complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more...

SMOKIN' SPONSOR
$3,500

Benefits include:
Six complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention and more..

SMOOTH OPERATOR SPONSOR
$5,000

Benefits include:
Eight complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, and more..

ARTISTIC EXPRESSION SPONSOR
$10,000

Benefits include:
10 complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..

STAGE & SOUND SPONSOR
$20,000

Benefits include:
12 complimentary tickets,
social media, stage mention, stage presentation and more..

You Name It!
Pay what you can

You determine the amount.
This allows sponsors to customize their support while receiving recognition and benefits aligned with contributions.

Add a donation for Jazz In The Country

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!