2026 JBF Memorial Scholarship Sponsorship Form

1661 Mill Rd

Boothwyn, PA 19061

Co-Sponsor Level
$2,500

Public recognition during the program
Space on the program agenda to speak for 3 minutes
Reserved table at the event
Permanent listing on the Fund’s website/Facebook page as a 2024 Awards Co-sponsor
Full page ad in the program booklet

Full Supporter
$1,250

Public recognition during the program
Reserved table at the event
1 year listing on the Fund’s website/facebook page as a 2024 Awards Co-sponsor
Full page ad in the program booklet

Supporter
$750

Public recognition during the program
Reserved table at the event
Full page ad in the program booklet

Contributor
$400

Four tickets to the event
Full page ad in the program booklet

