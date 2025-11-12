Wisconsin JCEP

2026 JCEP Conference @ The Lismore Hotel - Eau Claire

333 Gibson St

Eau Claire, WI 54701, USA

Full Conference - pay electronically
$160

Grants access to all conference professional development and networking activities including two lunches, a dinner, a breakfast, and breaks.

Full Conference - pay $160 by check
Free

Grants access to all conference professional development and networking activities including two lunches, a dinner, a breakfast, and breaks.

First Day Only - pay electronically
$120

Grants access to Thursday's professional development and networking activities including a lunch, a dinner, and a break.

First Day Only - pay $120 by check
Free

Grants access to Thursday's professional development and networking activities including a lunch, a dinner, and a break.

Second Day Only - pay electronically
$90

Grants access to Friday's professional development and networking activities including a breakfast, a lunch, and a break.

Second Day Only - pay $90 by check
Free

Grants access to Friday's professional development and networking activities including a breakfast, a lunch, and a break.

Retiree Full Conference - pay electronically
$100

Grants retired Extension colleagues access to all conference professional development and networking activities including two lunches, a dinner, a breakfast, and breaks.

Retiree Full Conference - pay $100 by check
Free

Grants retired Extension colleagues access to all conference professional development and networking activities including two lunches, a dinner, a breakfast, and breaks.

Thursday Association Activities Only - pay electronically
$40

Grants access to Association meeting, auctions, and dinner.

Thursday Association Activities Only - pay $40 by check
Free

Grants access to Association meeting, auctions, and dinner.

Friday Lunch Only - pay electronically
$20

Grants access to JCEP Awards and Recognition luncheon.

Friday Lunch Only - pay $20 by check
Free

Grants access to JCEP Awards and Recognition luncheon.

Full Conference–First-time Attendee ($60)-pay electronically
$60

Reduced rate to encourage attendance by those Extension Professionals who have never experienced the JCEP Conference. Only 10 available.

Full Conference–Budget-challenged Attendee ($60)-Pay Online
$60

Reduced rate to assist attendance by those Extension Professionals with very limited travel and professional development funds. Only 5 available.

