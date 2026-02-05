2026 Jerk and Vibes Festival

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About this event
$
Registration is for non food vendors:
Clothing
Accessories
Activities - Face Paint|Tattoos|Balloon Art
(This is not an all inclusive list)
1 Table|2 Chairs Provided
bring your own tent
Registration is for food/drink vendors:
Platters (non Jamaican Food)
Sweet Treats - Cotton Candy|Cookies|Etc
Drinks
(This is not an all inclusive list)
bring your own tent
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!