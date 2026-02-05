George Washington Carver Community Center
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George Washington Carver Community Center

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George Washington Carver Community Center

About this event

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2026 Jerk and Vibes Festival

249 Jacoby St

Norristown, PA 19401, USA

Add a donation for George Washington Carver Community Center

$

Non Food Vendor Registration
$100

Registration is for non food vendors:

Clothing

Accessories

Activities - Face Paint|Tattoos|Balloon Art

(This is not an all inclusive list)

1 Table|2 Chairs Provided

bring your own tent

Food/Drink Vendor Registration
$200

Registration is for food/drink vendors:

Platters (non Jamaican Food)

Sweet Treats - Cotton Candy|Cookies|Etc

Drinks

(This is not an all inclusive list)

bring your own tent

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