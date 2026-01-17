2026 Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage Registration for Minors

NOTE: This registration form is ONLY for attendees UNDER the age of 18 and must be signed for by a parent or legal guardian. If you are 18 years or older, please use the regular registration form (not for MINORS) to continue. Parent or legal guardians, please proceed with registration for the MINOR.





Please list information for Minor in "Your Information".





2026 Jerome Rohwer Pilgrimage, Wednesday - Saturday, May 20-23, 2026.





FOR LEGAL PURPOSES, EACH ATTENDEE, INCLUDING MINORS, IS REQUIRED TO REGISTER SEPARATELY, UNDER HER OR HIS LEGAL NAME (NAME LISTED ON THEIR ID).





The registration fees include includes the following.





ROUND TRIP BUS TRANSPORTATION on May 21 for an on-site visit to Jerome, Rohwer, and the Jerome-Rohwer Interpretative Museum in McGehee.

MEALS

-Welcome Dinner May 20

-Closing Dinner May 24





All programming at hotel, including Friday and Saturday, May 22-23 formal programs and optional evening programs at the hotel.





PLEASE CONTACT [email protected] with any special travel accommodations &/or dietary requests.





The Jerome Rohwer Committee hopes your experience is meaningful!!