Nutley Music Boosters Association

Hosted by

Nutley Music Boosters Association

About this event

2026 JHWMS Music Department Trip

Payment # 2
$75

Due April 15, 2026

If you are using Student Fundraising to offset this cost, DO NOT choose this option.

Payment # 2 (Student Fundraising Credits)
Pay what you can

ENTER AMOUNT OWED after applying Student Fundraising Credits (including $0.00). You must contact Teresa Bonilla at [email protected] before choosing this option.

Chaperone
$140
Chaperone (Student Fundraising Credits)
Pay what you can

ENTER AMOUNT OWED after applying Student Fundraising Credits (including $0.00). You must contact Teresa Bonilla at [email protected] before choosing this option.

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