Silent Auction - Sip and Stroll 2026

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Women's Basket
Satin Hands Pampering Set,
Satin Hands Hand Sanitizer,
Timewise Repair Volufirm Day Cream,
Men's Basket-
Mint Bliss Lotion,
Daily Face Wash,
Ultimate Moisturizer
Retail: $170.00
Starting bid
2 hour Room Rental, ($150.00)
33 Room T-shirt certificate
2 33 Room Koozies
33 Room Specialty Pabst Blue Ribbon drinking glass,
33 Room Pin
33 Room Vinyl Cling
Retail Value: $250.00
Starting bid
33 Room $50.00 Gift Certificate
33 Room T-shirt Certificate
33 Room Specialty Pabst Blue Ribbon Drinking Glass
2 33 Room Koozies
33 Room Vinyl Cling
33 Room Pin
Retail Value: $125.00
Starting bid
Exhibit A Gallery 30th Anniversary Chardonnay Bottle of Wine
$50.0Gift Certificate
Retail Value $$80.00
Starting bid
Popcorn Bucket
4 Individual Popcorn holders
$25.00 Marcus Theatre Gift Card
$25.00 AMC Gift Card
Hot Tamales Cinnamon Candy
Good & Plenty Candy
Kettle Corn Microwave Popcorn
Butter Microwave Popcorn
Movie Theatre Microwave Popcorn
Mike & Ike Candy
Swedish Fish Candy
White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning
Kettle Corn Popcorn Seasoning
Butter Popcorn Seasoning
Salted Caramel Popcorn Seasoning
Retail Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Refreshgel Facial Cleanser
Chatty Chance Nail Dash
Malena's Lessons in Dreaming Nail Dash,
Howdy, Hattie Jo Nail Dash,
Catch You at the Court, Charity Nail Dash,
Blue Hydrogel Face Mask
ManiPrep Mask
Pink Pearl Plum and Firm Eye Mask
Hand Cream
Vibrant Luxe False Lash
Lash Adhesive
Brush on Nail Glue
Retail Value: $170.00
Starting bid
2 bottles of Wine
Cranberry Waffle Cookies
Lindor Chocolates
Abricot et Pomme Feuilletes
Cocoa Dusted Truffles
Lemoncelli Cookies
Naan Crispy Flatbread
Meliora Crackers
Retail Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Tote Bag
Pet First Aid Kit
Hedge Hog
Chuck It Balls
Eco Friendly Pet Waste Bags
The Wedge Stuffies Treat Dispenser
Prairie Dog Antlers
Wild Blue Wilderness Trail Treats
Reversible Waterproof Pet Throw
Value: 175.00
Donated By Kelly Stickelmaier
Starting bid
Mindful Things Bath Salts
Mindful Things Body Scrub
Mindful Things Essential Oil Roller
Mindful Things Cocktail Infusion Kit
Message to Her Book (Local Peoria Area Author)
Counter Couture Crow Dish Towel
New Moon Beginnings Candle
Mushroom Tumbler with Lid & Straw
Nature Tats Temporary Tattoos
Black Tea & Rose Petals Tea
Bag of Crystals
Stickers
Foot Clothes Socks
Lotus Essential Oil Diffuser
Plant Therapy Self Care Essential Oil
Cocktail Playing Cards
Retail Value: $250.00
Starting bid
$20 Gift Card
Hennessy Cognac
Jaeson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey
Isaac Bowman Port Barrel Bourban Whiskey
Bulleit 95 Rye Frontier Whiskey
Retail Value: $200.00
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Certificate
Bunny Heart Pillow
2 Handkerchiefs
Blessings Candle
Christmas Ornament
2 Necklaces
Glass Bell
Crock Air Freshner
Lilac, Lavender & Geranium Wax Melts
Decorative coat holder
Light up Mason Jar
Golden Brooch
Animal Print Wallet
Socks
Handmade "Karen's Kards"
Metal Star
2 Flower Wall Hangers
2 handmade Doilies
Value $110.00
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Card to Red Carpet
4 pack New Care Scent Air Freshener
Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
Glass Cleaner
Trunk Organizer
Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Good for 4- 18 hole Green Fees (includes Cart Rental)
PNC Golf Towel and Tees
Taylor Made Tour Response Golf Balls
Value $224.00
Starting bid
1 year Membership to the JLP
Crochet JLP Afghan
Custom Sip & Stroll Tumbler
JLP Logo Travel bag
Red & Blk Umbrella
Junior League Way Street Sign
JLP Coasters
Devil in the Junior League Book
Junior League Membership Pin
Value: $315.00
Starting bid
Red handbag,
Scholary Macy Dashes,
Ramona Says Rawr Dashes,
Long Live Rock N Roll Dashes,
Nail Dash Tabs,
Brush on Nail Glue,
Manicure Nail Clippers,
Sparkle & Shine Nail Stickers,
Mani Prep Mask,
Pedi Prep Mask,
Hydrogel Face Mask,
Silver Foil Eye Mask,
Lesson In Giving Lashes & Glue,
Nail Buffer,
Buttercup Lip Gloss,
Pump It up Maggie Mascara,
Retail Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Tropiway Cocoyam Fuf
Mochi
Italian Meringues
Italian Wedding Soup Mix
Jasmine Tea
Tortina Dark
Tahint
Dona Maria Adobo Mexican Sauce
Birria
Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
Formella Blue Cheese Olives
Golden Curry
Chimichurri Steak Sauce w/Olive Oil
Baklava
Handmade Loukoumi Cocktail
Jamaican Jerk Seasoning
Quadratini Hazelnut Cookies
Belli Orange & Chocolate Italian Biscuits
Manuka Honey
Tajin Seasoning
Jufran Munana Sauce
Walkers Shortbread Scotties
Value $250.00
Starting bid
Mystery Romance book from The Book Rack
Godiva Chocolates
Scented Candle
Soft Cream Heart Throw Blanket
Value $100.00
Starting bid
Set Boundaries Book
Adult Coloring Book
Slippers
Face Cream
2 Candles
Godiva Chocolate
Total $100.00
Starting bid
$25.00 Gift Card
T-Shirt
2 Evergreen Brewery Glasses
Elbandido Tequila
Value $125.00
Starting bid
Porcelain Mug
Eidos Matching Game
Dinosaur Cookie Cutter/Stamp
Astronaut Key Chain
Plant Care Kit
Floof
Punch Needle Kit
Music Trivia
American Flag Pin
America 250 Magnet
Mona Lisa Socks
Music Sticky Notes
Signature Blend Medium Roast Coffee
Rock Branch USA Cutting & Service Board
Round Puzzle
Rom-Com Cook Book
Dragon Fly Tote Bag
Value $200.00
Starting bid
Cutting Board & Knife
Candles & Candle Holders
Party Perfect Bites Recipe Book
Grocery List Tablet
$50.00 Gift Card
Total: $150.00
Starting bid
2 month membership to Curves
Water Bottle
Curves Travel Bag
Curves Sweat Cloth
Value $250.00
Starting bid
Membership Voucher
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Cross Body Bag
Girl Scout Markers
Box of Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout Patch
Girl Scout Bracelet
Value: $125.00
Starting bid
Chocolate Candies
Hot Pepper Peach Jam
Cranberry Pear White Balsamic Vinegar
Milanese Cremolata Infuse Olive Oil
White Zinfandel Cheese Spread
2 boxes of Crackers
Zesty Lemon Wafers
Volpi Sopressata Salame
Value: $80.00
Starting bid
2 bags of Chocolate Covered Almonds
Enroded, Orange Peel Dark Chocolate
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Springtime Bliss Assorted Chocolates
Blossoms & Bubbles Caramels, Truffles & Pistachios
Value: $150.00
Starting bid
2-- $40.00 Gift Cards
$80 Value
Starting bid
4 tickets to the Peoria Symphony
$40.00 Gift Card from Segreto di Stefania
Bottle of Alamos Malbec Wine
Total:$200.00
Starting bid
4 tickets to Swan Lake by The Peoria Ballet
$50.00 Gift Card from Hearth
1 bottle of Prospector Pinot Noir
Starting bid
60 x 78 in homemade Cardinals quilt
4 Peoria Chiefs Tickets
Retail Value: $360.00
Made by League member Shellie Mundorf
Starting bid
60 x 72 in handmade Cubs Quilt
Retail Value: $250.00
Handmade by League member
Shellie Mundorf
Starting bid
Tin Lizard Shareable Complimentary Overnight Hotel Stay
Retail Vailue: $150.00
Starting bid
$135.00 Peoria Art Guild Class Gift Certificate
$25.00 Fired Up Gift Certificate
Retail Value:
$160.00
Starting bid
Secret Myster Prize
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Value at least $100.00
Starting bid
Redken Thermal Spray
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Kenra Platinum Blow Dry Mist
Kenra Volume Spray
Design Me Puff Me
Retail Value $135.00
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