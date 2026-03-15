Junior League Of Peoria Inc
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Junior League Of Peoria Inc

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Junior League Of Peoria Inc
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Silent Auction - Sip and Stroll 2026

Mary Kay Men & Women Baskets- Tonja Seigel item
Mary Kay Men & Women Baskets- Tonja Seigel item
Mary Kay Men & Women Baskets- Tonja Seigel
$40

Starting bid

Women's Basket

Satin Hands Pampering Set,

Satin Hands Hand Sanitizer,

Timewise Repair Volufirm Day Cream,

Men's Basket-

Mint Bliss Lotion,

Daily Face Wash,

Ultimate Moisturizer


Retail: $170.00

33 Room Gift Basket item
33 Room Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

2 hour Room Rental, ($150.00)

33 Room T-shirt certificate

2 33 Room Koozies

33 Room Specialty Pabst Blue Ribbon drinking glass,

33 Room Pin

33 Room Vinyl Cling


Retail Value: $250.00

33 Room Gift Basket #2 item
33 Room Gift Basket #2
$60

Starting bid

33 Room $50.00 Gift Certificate

33 Room T-shirt Certificate

33 Room Specialty Pabst Blue Ribbon Drinking Glass

2 33 Room Koozies

33 Room Vinyl Cling

33 Room Pin


Retail Value: $125.00

Exhibit A Gallery item
Exhibit A Gallery
$40

Starting bid

Exhibit A Gallery 30th Anniversary Chardonnay Bottle of Wine

$50.0Gift Certificate


Retail Value $$80.00

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$40

Starting bid

Popcorn Bucket

4 Individual Popcorn holders

$25.00 Marcus Theatre Gift Card

$25.00 AMC Gift Card

Hot Tamales Cinnamon Candy

Good & Plenty Candy

Kettle Corn Microwave Popcorn

Butter Microwave Popcorn

Movie Theatre Microwave Popcorn

Mike & Ike Candy

Swedish Fish Candy

White Cheddar Popcorn Seasoning

Kettle Corn Popcorn Seasoning

Butter Popcorn Seasoning

Salted Caramel Popcorn Seasoning


Retail Value: $80.00

Red Aspen Gift Basket- Cassie Meiners item
Red Aspen Gift Basket- Cassie Meiners
$85

Starting bid

Refreshgel Facial Cleanser

Chatty Chance Nail Dash

Malena's Lessons in Dreaming Nail Dash,

Howdy, Hattie Jo Nail Dash,

Catch You at the Court, Charity Nail Dash,

Blue Hydrogel Face Mask

ManiPrep Mask

Pink Pearl Plum and Firm Eye Mask

Hand Cream

Vibrant Luxe False Lash

Lash Adhesive

Brush on Nail Glue


Retail Value: $170.00

Wine Country Gift Basket item
Wine Country Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

2 bottles of Wine

Cranberry Waffle Cookies

Lindor Chocolates

Abricot et Pomme Feuilletes

Cocoa Dusted Truffles

Lemoncelli Cookies

Naan Crispy Flatbread

Meliora Crackers


Retail Value: $100.00

Pawsitively Perfect Tote item
Pawsitively Perfect Tote
$90

Starting bid

Tote Bag

Pet First Aid Kit

Hedge Hog

Chuck It Balls

Eco Friendly Pet Waste Bags

The Wedge Stuffies Treat Dispenser

Prairie Dog Antlers

Wild Blue Wilderness Trail Treats

Reversible Waterproof Pet Throw


Value: 175.00

Donated By Kelly Stickelmaier


Mindful Things Gifts & Oddities item
Mindful Things Gifts & Oddities
$125

Starting bid

Mindful Things Bath Salts

Mindful Things Body Scrub

Mindful Things Essential Oil Roller

Mindful Things Cocktail Infusion Kit

Message to Her Book (Local Peoria Area Author)

Counter Couture Crow Dish Towel

New Moon Beginnings Candle

Mushroom Tumbler with Lid & Straw

Nature Tats Temporary Tattoos

Black Tea & Rose Petals Tea

Bag of Crystals

Stickers

Foot Clothes Socks

Lotus Essential Oil Diffuser

Plant Therapy Self Care Essential Oil

Cocktail Playing Cards


Retail Value: $250.00

Germantown Grille Basket item
Germantown Grille Basket
$100

Starting bid

$20 Gift Card

Hennessy Cognac

Jaeson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey

Isaac Bowman Port Barrel Bourban Whiskey

Bulleit 95 Rye Frontier Whiskey


Retail Value: $200.00

Sweet Carolines Possibilities item
Sweet Carolines Possibilities
$60

Starting bid

$25.00 Gift Certificate

Bunny Heart Pillow

2 Handkerchiefs

Blessings Candle

Christmas Ornament

2 Necklaces

Glass Bell

Crock Air Freshner

Lilac, Lavender & Geranium Wax Melts

Decorative coat holder

Light up Mason Jar

Golden Brooch

Animal Print Wallet

Socks

Handmade "Karen's Kards"

Metal Star

2 Flower Wall Hangers

2 handmade Doilies


Value $110.00



Car Care Basket item
Car Care Basket
$40

Starting bid

$50.00 Gift Card to Red Carpet

4 pack New Care Scent Air Freshener

Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner

Glass Cleaner

Trunk Organizer


Value: $80.00


Quail Meadows "A day of Golf" item
Quail Meadows "A day of Golf"
$110

Starting bid

Good for 4- 18 hole Green Fees (includes Cart Rental)

PNC Golf Towel and Tees

Taylor Made Tour Response Golf Balls


Value $224.00

Junior League of Peoria Basket item
Junior League of Peoria Basket item
Junior League of Peoria Basket
$150

Starting bid

1 year Membership to the JLP

Crochet JLP Afghan

Custom Sip & Stroll Tumbler

JLP Logo Travel bag

Red & Blk Umbrella

Junior League Way Street Sign

JLP Coasters

Devil in the Junior League Book

Junior League Membership Pin


Value: $315.00


Holli's Hot Tips Red Aspen Basket item
Holli's Hot Tips Red Aspen Basket
$45

Starting bid

Red handbag,

Scholary Macy Dashes,

Ramona Says Rawr Dashes,

Long Live Rock N Roll Dashes,

Nail Dash Tabs,

Brush on Nail Glue,

Manicure Nail Clippers,

Sparkle & Shine Nail Stickers,

Mani Prep Mask,

Pedi Prep Mask,

Hydrogel Face Mask,

Silver Foil Eye Mask,

Lesson In Giving Lashes & Glue,

Nail Buffer,

Buttercup Lip Gloss,

Pump It up Maggie Mascara,


Retail Value: $200.00


Food Around the World item
Food Around the World
$125

Starting bid

Tropiway Cocoyam Fuf

Mochi

Italian Meringues

Italian Wedding Soup Mix

Jasmine Tea

Tortina Dark

Tahint

Dona Maria Adobo Mexican Sauce

Birria

Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

Formella Blue Cheese Olives

Golden Curry

Chimichurri Steak Sauce w/Olive Oil

Baklava

Handmade Loukoumi Cocktail

Jamaican Jerk Seasoning

Quadratini Hazelnut Cookies

Belli Orange & Chocolate Italian Biscuits

Manuka Honey

Tajin Seasoning

Jufran Munana Sauce

Walkers Shortbread Scotties


Value $250.00

Blind Date With a Book item
Blind Date With a Book
$50

Starting bid

Mystery Romance book from The Book Rack

Godiva Chocolates

Scented Candle

Soft Cream Heart Throw Blanket


Value $100.00

Find Your Peace Basket item
Find Your Peace Basket
$50

Starting bid

Set Boundaries Book

Adult Coloring Book

Slippers

Face Cream

2 Candles

Godiva Chocolate


Total $100.00

Slowhand Bar B Que item
Slowhand Bar B Que
$60

Starting bid

$25.00 Gift Card

T-Shirt

2 Evergreen Brewery Glasses

Elbandido Tequila


Value $125.00

Peoria Riverfront Museum item
Peoria Riverfront Museum
$100

Starting bid

Porcelain Mug

Eidos Matching Game

Dinosaur Cookie Cutter/Stamp

Astronaut Key Chain

Plant Care Kit

Floof

Punch Needle Kit

Music Trivia

American Flag Pin

America 250 Magnet

Mona Lisa Socks

Music Sticky Notes

Signature Blend Medium Roast Coffee

Rock Branch USA Cutting & Service Board

Round Puzzle

Rom-Com Cook Book

Dragon Fly Tote Bag


Value $200.00

So Chic Boutique Basket item
So Chic Boutique Basket
$75

Starting bid

Cutting Board & Knife

Candles & Candle Holders

Party Perfect Bites Recipe Book

Grocery List Tablet

$50.00 Gift Card


Total: $150.00

Curves Basket item
Curves Basket
$60

Starting bid

2 month membership to Curves

Water Bottle

Curves Travel Bag

Curves Sweat Cloth


Value $250.00

Girl Scouts Basket item
Girl Scouts Basket
$30

Starting bid

Membership Voucher

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

Cross Body Bag

Girl Scout Markers

Box of Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout Patch

Girl Scout Bracelet


Value: $125.00

Olio Vino Basket item
Olio Vino Basket
$40

Starting bid

Chocolate Candies

Hot Pepper Peach Jam

Cranberry Pear White Balsamic Vinegar

Milanese Cremolata Infuse Olive Oil

White Zinfandel Cheese Spread

2 boxes of Crackers

Zesty Lemon Wafers

Volpi Sopressata Salame


Value: $80.00

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Basket item
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Basket
$75

Starting bid

2 bags of Chocolate Covered Almonds

Enroded, Orange Peel Dark Chocolate

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Springtime Bliss Assorted Chocolates

Blossoms & Bubbles Caramels, Truffles & Pistachios


Value: $150.00

Weavers Basket item
Weavers Basket
$40

Starting bid

2-- $40.00 Gift Cards


$80 Value

Dinner & a Show item
Dinner & a Show
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Peoria Symphony

$40.00 Gift Card from Segreto di Stefania

Bottle of Alamos Malbec Wine


Total:$200.00

A Night Out item
A Night Out
$100

Starting bid

4 tickets to Swan Lake by The Peoria Ballet

$50.00 Gift Card from Hearth

1 bottle of Prospector Pinot Noir

Cardinal Quilt basket item
Cardinal Quilt basket
$100

Starting bid

60 x 78 in homemade Cardinals quilt

4 Peoria Chiefs Tickets


Retail Value: $360.00

Made by League member Shellie Mundorf

Cubs Quilt item
Cubs Quilt
$125

Starting bid

60 x 72 in handmade Cubs Quilt


Retail Value: $250.00

Handmade by League member

Shellie Mundorf

Par A Dice Basket item
Par A Dice Basket
$50

Starting bid

Tin Lizard Shareable Complimentary Overnight Hotel Stay


Retail Vailue: $150.00

Arts & Craft Basket item
Arts & Craft Basket
$80

Starting bid

$135.00 Peoria Art Guild Class Gift Certificate

$25.00 Fired Up Gift Certificate


Retail Value:

$160.00

Secret Mystery Gift item
Secret Mystery Gift
$100

Starting bid

Secret Myster Prize

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Value at least $100.00

Illusions Hair Salon
$35

Starting bid

Redken Thermal Spray

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Kenra Platinum Blow Dry Mist

Kenra Volume Spray

Design Me Puff Me


Retail Value $135.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!